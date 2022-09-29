Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off on Bucs’ Shaq Barrett Bashing Chiefs’ O-Line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett provided some bulletin board material for the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line ahead of their Week 4 matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Barrett provided the material when asked about Kansas City’s offensive line during his press conference on September 28.
“I really don’t think it’s too much of a difference,” Barrett said while chuckling. “I think we have a lot of favorable matchups. I think we really have an opportunity to dominate the game. I think we’ve got an opportunity to really impose our will as pass-rushers, as edge rushers in this game. We can really have like a coming out party. I know we had six sacks the other game, but we can really have a coming-out party as edge defenders in the position group for this game.”
When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were asked about Barrett’s comments, they had something to say.
Mahomes, Brown React to Barrett’s Comments
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, September 28, Mahomes was asked what his thoughts were on Barrett’s comments and showed support for Kansas City’s offensive line.
“Yeah man, I trust those five guys that we have out there,” Mahomes said. “I feel like we have one of the best offensive lines in the league. We’ll go in there with that mindset.”
Brown, who will have to face Barrett on a number of occasions on Sunday, also shared his thoughts on Barrett laughing at the Chiefs’ offensive line.
“I already think that we’re a very motivated group. We understand that,” Brown said, via Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. “We didn’t play up to our standards last week and we have our own expectation of ourselves up front, man. When people make comments like that, it is what it is, but I think what’s most important is that we know what we want to do and the standard that we set for ourselves as a unit and individuals to go out there and compete.”
Overall, Chiefs players appear to be unfazed by Tampa Bay’s trash talk ahead of the Super Bowl LV rematch.
Mahomes Talks Rematch vs. Tom Brady
There’s been no shortage of matchups between Mahomes and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who re-writes the record books every time he steps on the field at age 45.
Mahomes spoke of the greatness of Brady ahead of their Week 4 battle.
“Yeah, I mean it’s special to see the things that (Tom Brady’s) done in this league,” Mahomes explained. “The way he was able to change the position, the longevity of great success – I mean that’s the crazy part – you look at his career and there’s never really been a down year.
“He’s always been great and had a great season and found ways to get even better. He’s done stuff off the field that hasn’t impacted him on the field but still made his legacy even greater so it’s always a great opportunity for me and our team to go up against a great quarterback and really see where our team is at.”