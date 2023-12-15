Chiefs WR’s Comment on Key Change With Patrick Mahomes Turns Heads

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) are looking to get back in the win column when they face the New England Patriots (3-10) in Week 15.

Following Kansas City’s 17-20 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson said the offense is taking a new approach with quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week.

“We’re coming down the final stretch here. Four weeks. Our mentality always has been just whatever we can do to get better,” Watson told KSHB 41’s Aaron Ladd. “I think everyone in the receivers room has been in a little earlier this week. We’re watching more film with the quarterbacks. So, just small things like that that you do anyway, you do more of.”

When asked what stood out from those film sessions, Watson’s answer raised some eyebrows. “Just getting back on the same page with quarterback. Making sure every look, we see it as they see it. Hearing it straight from Pat’s mouth instead of hearing it from the quarterback, and he tells somebody and he tells somebody. Just know exactly what the quarterback wants from us on every play.”

#Chiefs Justin Watson: "Everyone in the receiver room has been in a little bit earlier this week. We're watching film more…" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/KUnbcJA3JJ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) December 14, 2023

Because Patrick Mahomes and Co. have seemed off for weeks, losing four of their past six games, Chiefs fans and analysts strongly reacted to Watson’s comment on X, formerly known as Twitter. One man responded, “Cool things that they should have been doing a long time ago since they didn’t just start being garbage recently.” Another person posted, “Can’t knock the effort but as pros I assumed they did this already.”

KC Sports Network’s Matt Lane shared a surprised face emoji, balking at the lapse in communication between Mahomes and his receivers.

Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Defended Patrick Mahomes’ Leadership Skills

“He just wants to win. However we do it and however he can help do it.” -Matt Nagy on Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/qTkdmsisG8 — Mackenzie Webb (@kenziewebbsport) December 14, 2023



Following Mahomes’ viral outburst over the refs’ calls last week, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked why the two-time Super MVP doesn’t show frustration toward his receivers. Is he holding them accountable for drops and penalties?

“Well, I think he does a good job that honestly,” Nagy told reporters on Thursday, December 14. “And there’s a lot that everybody sees on Sunday, or whenever the game is and you see that moment for three hours. But there’s so much more that goes on behind the scenes that you don’t get to see.

“Leadership wise, I think there’s no better leader than Patrick Mahomes. I really mean that. He does it in different ways and no one has a better feel than Pat of understanding the difference of how you handle one person verse the other.

Overall, the onus falls on the Chiefs staff. “It starts with me,” Nagy said, along with the other coaches. “Every player is different on how they handle being coached… Some can’t handle tough criticism, others can’t. So there’s a feel to it. But in the end, we have to make sure the product is scoring touchdowns and winning football games.”

NFL Insider Shared a Report on the ‘Urgency’ Inside the Chiefs Locker Room

The #chiefs have always fixed their problems as a season went on. Has that burned them this year? Breaking down what's wrong with KC's offense and the three main aspects the organization is really focused on. Also Ian, Tom, and Judy join Mike and I … even if they didn't know it pic.twitter.com/1r4A8YCRnA — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 13, 2023



Watson’s comment on receivers putting in extra time this week mirrors what insider James Palmer told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on December 13. And it’s not just the offense looking to tighten things up.

“The sense of urgency didn’t really come, I was told, until this last week of practice heading into the Bills game and then once again, what happens is they don’t correct these mistakes,” Palmer said.

“And the three major mistakes are these: it’s penalties, which they lead the NFL in holding calls offensively. It’s turnovers. They’re 28th in turnover differential. A good defense [but] they do not force turnovers on defense and they’re turning it over a lot on offense. And then red zone. They were arguably the best red zone offense in football a season ago. They’re middle-of-the-pack now.”

Against the Bills, the Chiefs were penalized seven times for a total of 45 yards, including a frustrating offensive offsides call on Kadarius Toney overturning a late-game touchdown. Heading into Week 15, Kansas City leads the league with 34 dropped passes, per BET MGM.

Palmer also mentioned the lack of “late-game heroics” which fans are used to seeing from Mahomes. “The fear that they have in that building… is that they start to panic. They start to have a sense of negative thoughts in their mind, then you play what? You play tighter. That’s what they’re trying to avoid, but that’s kind of what we’re seeing a little bit with this offense.”