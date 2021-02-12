Ex-Pro Bowler Blasts Chiefs QB: ‘Patrick Mahomes Is in Regression’

On Sunday in Tampa Bay, the Kansas City Chiefs offense was held to its lowest point total since Week 11 of the 2017 season, well before Patrick Mahomes even took the field for his first career start.

While the superstar signal-caller mustered only 270 yards and two interceptions due to a depleted offensive line which allowed an overwhelming amount of pressure from the Buccaneers defense, Mahomes made it known earlier this week that the 31-9 loss was “not only on them.”

Despite giving a superhuman-like effort under the circumstances — including a significant turf toe injury that required surgery on Wednesday — the 25-year-old quarterback has been on the receiving end of some misguided criticism post-Super Bowl LV. Count FOX Sports’ Marcellus Wiley, a retired 10-year veteran and Pro Bowl defensive end, among the latest to jump on the wagon.

Wiley: Mahomes’ Teammates ‘Don’t Believe in Him Anymore’

When asked this week whether it’s time to slow down on the hype around Mahomes, the Speak For Yourself co-host had a bizarre take (to say the least).

“H*** yes it’s time to pump the brakes on this GOAT conversation that was brewing, and certainly this dynasty conversation that was brewing,” Wiley told co-host Emmanuel Acho on Wednesday. “You know what I hate in this business? There’s only a few things. I hate when likeability colors analysis or accolades. I hate that, man. … Patrick Mahomes is in regression, brother, and I don’t understand why people don’t want to talk about it, but I’m here to bring the smoke.”

Whew. Where to start?

Wiley goes on to try to back up his claim by making comparison’s to Aaron Rodgers’ performance against the Bucs defense in the NFC Championship, noting that Mahomes was running for his life on Sunday because he “wanted to be Superman” and didn’t make adjustments.

If that wasn’t enough, Wiley then went on to dig his heels further into his one-man trench, suggesting that Mahomes’ teammates “don’t believe in him anymore in the biggest moments.”

Wiley and Acho’s must-watch commentary can be viewed in full below:

Shannon Sharpe Slams Mahomes for ‘Failed’ Super Bowl

The morning after the Super Bowl, another fellow FOX Sports co-host and former NFL star, Shannon Sharpe, took to the airwaves on Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED with some blunt criticism of Mahomes’ most recent performance.

“He threw two interceptions. Six times they got the ball to the 30-yard-line of the Buccaneers and they came away with nine points,” Sharpe said to co-host Skip Bayless on Monday. “That’s not good enough. He’s too good to allow that to happen. And he never put Tampa in a situation where they had to do anything other than what they were doing.

“He never put Tampa in fear. They were able to do what they wanted to do defensively and it’s just disappointing considering how great he is. I believe he’ll bounce back, but the test last night, the Super Bowl LV test that was given to Patrick Mahomes, he got a failing grade.”

"Mahomes has taken and aced a lot of tests, but this test he failed. He got an F, there's no way around it. He never put Tampa in fear." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/XvLYqcnHHI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 8, 2021

While the argument can be made that Kansas City “failed the test” on this one, the apparent issues with Mahomes appear to be nothing more than grasping at straws against one of the fastest rising players and sports icons in the world. Unfortunately, with a full offseason ahead, it’s likely not the last of the egregious takes we’ll see. If only Mahomes needed more motivation for 2021.

Live look at @PatrickMahomes in his hotel in Tampa after not being named MVP pic.twitter.com/FA27ghP4zn — Chad Grammer (@hvwildcatvoice) February 7, 2021

