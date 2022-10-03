Patrick Mahomes Takes Aim at Buccaneers’ Trash Talk After Week 4 Win

After their first loss of the season in Week 3, the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back with a win on Sunday night football in Week 4, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31.

After recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff and turning it into six points two plays later, the Chiefs took the lead 45 seconds into the game and never looked back.

Among the leading offensive performers for the Chiefs was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 23-of-37 pass attempts for 249 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and also had an interception late in the fourth quarter. The leading pass catcher for Kansas City was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 9 passes for 92 yards and had the first touchdown of the day.

Another top performer for Kansas City was the run game in general. Clyde Edwards-Helaire carried the rock 19 times for 92 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and had one score on the ground against the Buccaneers. Rookie Isiah Pacheco also ran the ball 11 times for 63 yards (5.7 YPC).

Whether it was on the ground or through the air, the main reason Kansas City’s offense found so much success against a stout Tampa Bay defense was because of the offensive line. The unit did give up three sacks, but outside of that, they gave Mahomes enough time to work his magic for four quarters. More importantly, they dominated in the trenches and gave the Chiefs’ running game a chance to close out the Week 4 game.

Chiefs Call Out Bucs Trash Talk During Postgame

The results of the game come in wake of Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett taking a shot at Kansas City’s offensive line leading up to the game.

Chiefs players, namely Mahomes and Kelce, remembered Barrett’s trash talk after the game and had something to say about it.

“(The offensive line) accepted the challenge,” Mahomes told NBC Sports immediately after the game. “There was some chatter about how they weren’t gonna be up for the challenge, and they were ready for it.”

“Shoutout to that big o-line, baby,” Kelce told the NBC Sports postgame panel. “I don’t know, I heard some doubters of the o-line before the game started. There were some guys, some doubters on the other side of the ball that didn’t really have faith in them. We had all the faith in those guys up front.”

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Win Over Bucs

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s victory over Tampa Bay.

“Man waking up to a Chiefs win over Tom Brady makes my Mondays so much more manageable. Have a great day kingdom,” one Twitter user wrote.

“So how good was Mahomes last night?! The lad is a talent freak. Composed under pressure, and I love the way he seems to improvise. The #Chiefs offense is an entertainment show. Brady has stretched his dynasty 1 season too far imo,” another user wrote.

“Great game y’all, way to bounce back. This next one needs to be just as personal, take the raiders out of the playoff contention early,” another user wrote.

“Beautiful game guys, some insane magic by the No 1 QB, some incredible catches by the No 1 TE and some beautiful playing by our Offense and Defense – AND great kicking! Great win guys, what an improvement from last week. Keep it up,” another user wrote.