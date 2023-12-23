Patrick Mahomes Sends Strong Message to Chiefs Fans About Taylor Swift

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got candid about a high-profile guest expected to be in attendance.

Chiefs Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be at Arrowhead Stadium for Christmas Day, and will likely get ample screen time.

In a preview of CBS Mornings‘ full interview with Mahomes, Nate Burleson asked the two-time Super Bowl champ how the team responded to the very public relationship.

“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” Mahomes said. “And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is. So for us, I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning.”

How are the Kansas City Chiefs handling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance?@PatrickMahomes told @NateBurleson about Taylor’s influence on the team: “She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she is part of the team.” Their interview airs Monday on @CBSSports. pic.twitter.com/H8ShuwiZJG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 22, 2023

However, Swift and Kelce’s relationship is still going strong after five months of dating. The “Blank Space” singer has attended six games this season and fully embraced the opportunity to support Kelce and the Chiefs.

As for the “Dads, Brads and Chads” who don’t enjoy her presence at games, Mahomes sent a strong message. “Now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team,” Mahomes said. As for Kelce, the quarterback says nothing’s changed.

“For me, it’s just Travis, man. And he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. It’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see.

Patrick Mahomes Loves How Taylor Swift Bonded With His Wife, Brittany

Taylor Swift sent a Cardigan gift to Brittany Mahomes, her Football bestie 🏈🔥🩵 pic.twitter.com/BY2P7xC7Fa — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) October 28, 2023



Another reason Mahomes is giving Swift a big stamp of approval, the singer’s budding friendship with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. “It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship, as well,” he said.

While Brittany is usually seen sitting next to Swift at games, the two couples have been spotted hanging out together several times this season. The 28-year-old quarterback said he can’t help but admire one of the best-selling artists of all time.

In fact, it’s Swift’s dedication to her respective craft that makes her relationship with Kelce thrive, according to Mahomes.

“She’s top tier of her profession and to see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and see… I’m glad she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”

Patrick Mahomes Is Focused on Winning the AFC West

While Swift and Kelce will undoubtedly be a topic of conversation during the Chiefs’ primetime matchup on Christmas Day, Mahomes is still focused on one thing: winning.

With the Denver Broncos (7-7) losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 15, Kansas City can win the AFC West and punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Raiders, a team they crushed 31-17 in Week 12.

Still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Mahomes is looking to sweep all three of the Chiefs remaining matchups. “He’s been focused more than I’ve ever seen him focused,” Kelce said of Mahomes, per The Athletic. “I don’t expect that to change going into the end of the season and into the playoffs.”

Speaking to CBS Mornings, Mahomes addressed whether the team felt “panic” over the Chiefs offensive struggles this season. “There isn’t,” he said. And if Kansas City can’t clinch the No. 1 seed, Mahomes is confident they’ll be just fine.

“Everything’s out in front of us. And everybody talks about the No. 1 seed (etc.). I’m like ‘I’ve been to the Super Bowl without it being the No. 1 seed before.’ So I think it’s just more about how can you find a way to win the game ahead of you and let the rest take care of itself.”