Chiefs Make Final Decision on Patrick Mahomes’ Playing Status

With nothing significant to play for on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs have made the final decision on whether QB Patrick Mahomes will take the field in Week 17.

According to head coach Andy Reid on Wednesday, it will be veteran backup Chad Henne who gets the start against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says QB Chad Henne will start Sunday vs. Chargers. Not a big surprise, of course. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 30, 2020

Chad Henne will get the start this weekend against the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/zpjCFMVzzc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 30, 2020

Reid also suggested that practice squad QB Matt Moore is also likely to be called up for the season finale, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

Mahomes, who is in a tight race for the league’s MVP award with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and to a lesser extent Buffalo’s Josh Allen, will see his regular season end with 4,740 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, six interceptions and a career-best 66.3% completion percentage. At present, the 25-year-old leads the league in passing yards by 282 over the next closest signal-caller, Houston’s Deshaun Watson.

