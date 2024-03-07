Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Wife Brittany Reveals ‘Fractured Back’ Injury

The Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is enjoying a family vacation during the offseason. However, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed some troubling news during the trip.

While sitting on a chaise lounge, Brittany shared an update on her Instagram Stories on what sounds like a painful injury. “Just your daily reminder,” she wrote. “Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Brittany and Mahomes share two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 15 months. The KC Current co-owner shared a photo of the three-time Super Bowl MVP walking with Sterling and wrote, “But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” with a laugh-cry emoji face.

According to a 2008 study from the National Health Institute, 24% of women are affected with pelvic floor disorders. The Cleveland Clinic wrote, “Depending on what caused your spinal fracture — and which type of fracture you have — you’ll still be able to walk with a broken back.

“It might be painful (or make your pain worse), but if your fracture wasn’t caused by sudden trauma, it’s likely you’ll still be able to move.”

Hopefully, Brittany’s injury will heal quickly. The 28-year-old’s life has been non-stop since the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls. After a trip to Disney World, the Mahomes celebrated Sterling’s third birthday with a butterfly-themed party. Brittany then flew to Cabo for a close friend’s bachelorette party.

Brittany Mahomes Made Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut Ahead of the Super Bowl

A few days before the Super Bowl, Brittany revealed that she was making her Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition debut. She knew that posing for the iconic magazine would bring out the online trolls, but is rising above it.

Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 8, “I’m here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you. Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”

The following day, Brittany posted a thank you message “to the SI team that made this experience nothing short of amazing.” She also gave a shout-out to Mahomes “for being the most supportive husband ever.” The couple celebrated the magazine’s release in the private dining room at Carversteak in Las Vegas, according to People. Brittany posted photos of espresso martinis with her name emblazoned on top and a tomahawk steak with the Chiefs logo engraved in the bone.

Patrick Mahomes Called Brittany a ‘Great’ Wife After the Game



While hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at Allegian Stadium, Mahomes made sure to give his wife a shoutout. “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also shared a strong message to those who doubted the team. The San Francisco 49ers entered the Super Bowl as 2.5-point favorites. “Yeah, just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs,” he announced. “Just know that.”

The Chiefs quarterback is now tied with Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the second-most Super Bowl MVP Awards. He needs to win two more to tie the legendary Tom Brady. But age 28, it seems Mahomes is poised to break Brady’s record before he retires. On Brady comparisons, “To me it will always be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs are the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Under Mahomes, Kansas City is the fifth team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in five years. Now, the Chiefs are gunning for a three-peat.