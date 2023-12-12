Patrick Mahomes Wife Brittany Posts Strong Message After Chiefs Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 17-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills was tough for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes flipped out over the offsides penalty on Kadarius Toney, which nullified tight end Travis Kelce‘s incredible touchdown pass. Brittany Mahomes shared his anger. After the game, she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories calling the ref “MVP.”

However, the penalty was legit and Toney failed to check with the refs before he was set. Both Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid walked back their fired-up comments against the call on Monday, and on Tuesday, December 12, Brittany sent a strong message of support to her husband.

Brittany shared a carousel of photos from the sidelines at Arrowhead and wrote on Instagram, “Riding with 15 always❤️.”

Brittany usually catches the games at Arrowhead with Taylor Swift, Kelce’s very famous girlfriend, but switched it up for the Bills game. She shared a suite with several girlfriends, including Paige Buechele, wife of former Chiefs backup quarterback, Shane Buechele, who now plays for Buffalo.

Paige shared a photo on Instagram from their suite at GEHA field, supporting her husband’s team in a blue jacket. She captioned the post, “Let’s go Buffalo.” Brittany commented, “BOOOOOOO,” while Lyndsay Bell, Chiefs tight end Blake Bell’s wife, wrote, “I will ❤️ the photo if you change the caption…”

After the game, Swift, Brittany, Paige, and many of the Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends met up at a Christmas bar in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes Expressed Regret Over His Heated Reaction to the Penalty

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6TYGJ1xnS9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2023

During an appearance on The Drive with Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports Radio on December 11, Mahomes expressed regret over lashing out at the refs. He felt particular remorse for his demeanor while shaking Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s hand after the game.

“Obviously you don’t react that way. I mean I care, man. I love it, I love this game, I love my teammates and I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win,” Mahomes said. “But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way towards officials or really anybody in life.

“Probably regret acting like that, but more than anything, I regret the way I acted toward Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game. I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sideline.”

Wow. Patrick Mahomes is HEATED on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/8QXlIR8mhr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 11, 2023

Mahomes told Harrison that he wasn’t “surprised” by his fiery reaction, noting he didn’t have a clear view of what happened from the sidelines. “Obviously, I’ve seen it now…. It’s just something you rarely see in the NFL. But it was a foul… but you learn from your mistake and try to be better the next time.” Harrison noted that under head coach Andy Reid, there’s never been an offensive offsides penalty called.

A total of 13 offensive offsides penalties have been called this season, the AP reported, but only seven in the past three years.

Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs Face the Patriots in Week 15

Mahomes and the Chiefs should be able to break out of their two-game losing streak this week. Next up, Kansas City (8-5) will take on New England Patriots (3-10), a team sitting in last place in the AFC East.

While this game was previously scheduled to take place on Monday Night Football, the matchup was flexed out of primetime to an earlier slate. Against the Patriots in Foxborough, the Chiefs are considered 9.5-point favorites.