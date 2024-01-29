Brittany Mahomes Posts 1-Word Message After Chiefs Clinch Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens as 4.5-point underdogs.

Even after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round in Orchard Park, doubts lingered over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ability to perform in the postseason on the road.

However, after Mahomes and Co. upset the No. 1 seeded Ravens 17-10 in the Championship round at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, those doubts were officially silenced. The Chiefs are now headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in six seasons.

Against the Ravens, who finished the regular season as the No. 6 ranked defense in the league, Mahomes completed 30-of-39 passes for 241 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions. While the Chiefs’ offense was consistently inconsistent all season, they found their rhythm in the playoffs. One person who never lost their faith in the Chiefs is the quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Following the Chiefs win over the Bills, Brittany posted celebratory photos on Instagram and wrote, “Went there, did that, onto the next.” After Kansas City defeated the Ravens on the road, she shared a simple message.

“PROUD,” Brittany posted on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes watched Kansas City defeat Baltimore alongside Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Mahomes’ family, Kelce’s parents, and several close friends. On her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a more feisty reaction to her husband’s feat. “We went there. We won. Anybody else have something to say?”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Take This Super Bowl Trip for Granted

Speaking to reporters after the game, the two-time Super Bowl MVP made it clear that making it to the big game is not a tired experience.

“You don’t take it for granted either,” Mahomes said. “You never know how many you’re going to get to. Or if you’re going to get to any. So, it truly is special to do it with these guys after what we’ve been through all season long.”

However, the 28-year-old isn’t content with just making it to the Super Bowl. He wants another Lombardi Trophy. “Our job is now is to prepare ourselves to play a good team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes credited his No. 1 receiver, Kelce, for keeping the offense going and making his job easier. “Every single practice, every single walk-through… he was locked in and bringing energy.” Kelce finished against the Ravens with 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Before halftime, Kelce broke Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record by catching the most receptions (152) in postseason history.

Kansas City’s defense also deserves a lot of credit for shutting down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s almost a shoe-in to be the regular season MVP. The Chiefs held the dual-threat superstar to completing 54.1% of his passes for 272 yards, one touchdown, and zero rushing scores.

The Chiefs Will Face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl



While it seemed as if the Detroit Lions would defeat the San Francisco 49ers, the Niners came back from a 17-point deficit to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will face the 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Early odds have the Chiefs as 2-point underdogs. But at this point, betting against Mahomes and the Chiefs seems like a poor decision.