Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reveals X-Ray Results for Wrist Injury

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen wearing a cast on his left wrist following a hit from Cardinals defender Markus Golden in the first quarter.

Patrick Mahomes has a left wrist injury but he’s playing through it pic.twitter.com/y8vRKHskDo — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 11, 2022

The CBS sideline crew explained in-game that the Chiefs had an X-Ray scheduled for Mahomes after the game, and that the injury would not impact Mahomes’ ability to play in the game. That definitely was the case, as Mahomes finished the day with 360 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers, with 4 of those touchdowns coming after he suffered the injury.

After the game, Mahomes spoke about his wrist injury and the results of his X-Ray.

“I fell on it on that first touchdown — kind of just threw my hand back and fell on it,” Mahomes said during his press conference. “I just got it looked at and everything looked good, so hopefully it’s not something that lingers around [and it’s] something that we can kind of get cleared up quickly.”

Play

Patrick Mahomes: "Guys were just ready to go" | Week 1 Press Conference QB Patrick Mahomes speaks with the media after the Week 1 matchup win over the Arizona Cardinals. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-09-12T01:23:27Z

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, starting right guard Trey Smith, and wide receiver Justin Watson all left the regular season opener during different points due to injury and never returned. After the game, head coach Andy Reid said the team was taking a wait-and-see approach to determine the severity of the injuries for those three players.

Play

Andy Reid: “The guys played hard and aggressive” | Week 1 Press Conference HC Andy Reid speaks with the media after the Week 1 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-09-12T01:23:24Z

Chiefs Blow Out Cardinals in Season Opener

If there was ever an ideal way for the Chiefs to start the regular season, the Week 1 win over the Cardinals was it.

To provide further detail regarding Mahomes’ MVP-like performance: Mahomes only had nine incompletions, completed passes to nine different receivers, and threw his touchdowns passes to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2), tight end Travis Kelce, receiver Mecole Hardman, and tight end Jody Fortson.

QB Patrick Mahomes throws his 5th touchdown pass of the day, this one to WR Mecole Hardman. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 37#Cardinals – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/oQWGSlTGvw — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 11, 2022

The leading receiver for the Chiefs was Kelce, who caught 8 passes for 121 receiving yards and the touchdown. Week 1 marked the 37th game in which Kelce had at least 100 yards receiving, which is the most ever by a tight end in NFL history.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes drops a DIME to TE Travis Kelce for a 35-yard pickup. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6DNQPEl736 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 11, 2022

As for Kansas City’s backfield — rookie Isiah Pacheco led the team in rushing with 62 yards on 12 carries. Edwards-Helaire also had 74 total yards out of the backfield (42 yards rushing, 32 yards receiving).

QB Patrick Mahomes connects with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of the backfield for CEH's 2nd TD of the day and Mahomes' 3rd. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 21#Cardinals – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/NYBWLw4Hul — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 11, 2022

Against a banged-up Cardinals offense, Kansas City’s defense gave up just 258 yards of total offense and only allowed a first down on 3-of-11 third-down attempts. The leading tackler for the Chiefs defense was second-year linebacker Nick Bolton, who had 9 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

With the win, Kansas City advances to 1-0 on the season and will have a short week to prepare for their Week 2 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, whom they will face on Thursday Night Football on September 15.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Victory

Twitter users reacted to the victory for Kansas City.

“All offseason it was all talk about Tyreek Hill and how the Chiefs would regress. After last night I guess this Patrick Mahomes fella is pretty good,” one Twitter user wrote.

All offseason it was all talk about Tyreek HIll and how the Chiefs would regress. After last night I guess this Patrick Mahomes fella is pretty good. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #Mahomes — james (@atypiclvagabond) September 12, 2022

“Unfortunately I didn’t get to watch the game being overseas and the time difference wasn’t favorable, but watching the highlights from the game made so happy. All sides of the ball, especially the offense, seeing basically every WR & TE touched the ball, RBs too,” another user wrote.

Unfortunately I didn’t get to watch the game being overseas and the time difference wasn’t favorable, but watching the highlights from the game made so happy. All sides of the ball, especially the offense, seeing basically every WR & TE touched the ball, RBs too #ChiefsKingdom — Tyler Hart (@tylerhart_17) September 12, 2022

“You had time but now the bandwagon is closed. No matter what happens at the end of the season, we’re Chiefs for life… Let ’em Talk, We Got BIG DREAMS!” another user wrote.