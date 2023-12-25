Video of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Fuming at Offensive Line Goes Viral

To say the Kansas City Chiefs did not get off to a great start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day would be an understatement.

During the first quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. recorded eight plays for -18 yards on offense and zero first downs. After the second quarter started, the CBS broadcast showed Mahomes going off on his offensive line.

A video of Mahomes ripping into his teammates on the sidelines quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mahomes is giving his line the BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/l1Jg731yn6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

Whatever Mahomes shouted must’ve worked. On the very next drive, the Chiefs pulled off a little trickery, and running back Isiah Pacheco ran the ball in for a touchdown, giving Kansas City a 7-3 lead.

ISIAH PACHECO WITH A CHRISTMAS GIFT 🎁

pic.twitter.com/XUJiwSFcba — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 25, 2023

However, things once again took a turn for the worse. Raiders cornerback Jack Jones picked off Mahomes and ran 33 yards for a touchdown. Las Vegas went for two and brought their lead to 17-7 with about five minutes left in the first half. After Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a 36-yard field goal, fans at Arrowhead booed the team off the field at halftime.

Hopefully, the Chiefs offense can turn things around in the second half. Thus far, they are shooting themselves in the foot with turnovers and penalties, which unfortunately, is nothing new for the Chiefs receivers. Heading into Week 16, Kansas City leads the league with 37 dropped passes, per Bet MGM.

Patrick Mahomes Has Mixed Feelings About the Chiefs Playing on Christmas Day

Mahomes didn’t miss Christmas morning with his family for his team to be playing this poorly. The two-time Super Bowl MVP, who shares daughter, Sterling, 2, and son, Bronze, with wife Brittany Mahomes, admitted he has mixed feeling about playing the primetime holiday matchup.

“I think it’s two things,” Mahomes told Pro Football Talk. “I’m excited because you get that standalone [game]. You get to play at Arrowhead [Stadium] at 12:00. I mean, everybody’s gonna be just opening presents and getting the food in them and then they’re going to be the happiest they possibly can be, and they’re gonna turn on and see the Kansas City Chiefs playing. So I’m excited about that.

“I’m a little disappointed I’m going to miss Christmas Eve with my kids and Christmas morning and miss Santa coming. But I’ll be able to spend the evening with them and open presents with them then. So, it’ll be a great opportunity. I’m excited for that. We’ll miss the kids a little bit but we’ll celebrate after the game’s over.”

The Chiefs Can Clinch the AFC West With a Win on Christmas Day

Chiefs fans can get a big Christmas gift with a win in Week 16. If Kansas City defeats the Raiders, a team they crushed 31-17 in Week 12, they clinch the AFC West and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Mahomes is looking to sweep all three of the Chiefs’ remaining matchups. “He’s been focused more than I’ve ever seen him focused,” Kelce said of Mahomes, per The Athletic. “I don’t expect that to change going into the end of the season and into the playoffs.”

During his interview with CBS Mornings, Mahomes said there’s isn’t any “panic” over the Chiefs offensive struggles this season. And if Kansas City can’t clinch the No. 1 seed, Mahomes is confident they’ll be just fine.

“Everything’s out in front of us. And everybody talks about the No. 1 seed (etc.). I’m like ‘I’ve been to the Super Bowl without it being the No. 1 seed before.’ So I think it’s just more about how can you find a way to win the game ahead of you and let the rest take care of itself.”