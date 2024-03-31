Police Searching for Chiefs WR in Connection to ‘Major Accident’: Report

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being searched for by Dallas police in connection to a major accident that occurred in the Northeast Dallas area Saturday evening, according to the Dallas Morning News on March 31.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a car “believed to be registered or leased” to Rice was involved in a crash on North Central Expressway at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. It’s unclear what the extent is of Rice’s alleged involvement in the crash, according to DMN.

Heavy on Chiefs will provide more updates on the situation when they become available.

Rice is fresh off of a rookie season in which he set the Chiefs’ all-time rookie records in receptions (79) and receiving touchdowns (7). He finished second on the team during the 2023 season with 938 receiving yards.

Brett Veach Talked About Rashee Rice at Scouting Combine

Speaking to the media at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked if the team saw something in Rice during the scouting process that made them believe they could rely on him early on in his NFL career.

“We did a lot of work on him, that’s a good point. It’s a little bit different in our offense, there’s a lot of verbiage, a lot of dialogue. You’re always going to have a coaching staff that puts a ton of pressure on young players to come in and perform,” Veach explained February 27. “Our situation is a little unique where you have a coaching staff and a quarterback that puts a lot of pressure for the players to come in and perform right away. Credit to Rashee (Rice), it just speaks to him and his resilience. It was a lot early on and our coaches just did a great job of pacing him.

“I know early on you see the flashes and you want more, more, more, but there was a plan there was a vision and these things take time” Veach continued. “Sometimes they don’t happen as soon as you want, and it takes some time. I think with Rashee, he was determined to make it happen this year and to keep working. He did a great job, certainly credit to him and the work he put in off the field, with the playbook, and with our coaches after practice.”