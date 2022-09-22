Chiefs Have TE Poached by NFC Contender: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lost one of two tight ends on their practice squad due to another NFL team.

The Los Angeles Rams have signed tight end Kendall Blanton from Kansas City’s practice squad, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on September 22.

The Rams have signed TE Kendall Blanton off of the Chiefs' practice squad, per his agent @kenny_zuckerman. The Rams lost TE Brycen Hopkins for 3 games due to suspension, now add Blanton back into the fold. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 22, 2022

The Chiefs signed Blanton to the their practice squad on September 1. Prior to that, he spent the summer playing for the Washington Commanders, according to Pro Football Reference.

Blanton entered the NFL undrafted out of Missouri in 2019. He spent the first three seasons of his career as a practice squad journeyman with the Los Angeles Rams, so there is familiarity between the two parties already. Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins was suspended by the NFL for three games on September 21 for violating the leagues substance-abuse policy. So, Blanton will presumably fill Hopkins’s role during his absence.

During the 2021 season, Blanton was active for 11 games and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 37 yards for Los Angeles.

With Blanton no longer in Kansas City, Jordan Banks is now the only other tight end on the Chiefs’ 16-player practice squad. The Chiefs are also carrying three tight ends on their active roster: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, and Jody Fortson.