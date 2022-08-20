Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton Suffers Injury vs. Commanders

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton Suffers Injury vs. Commanders

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Rashad Fenton

Getty Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton has been downgraded to out in Week 13.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first-team defense suffered an injury in Week 2 of the preseason against the Washington Commanders.

Early in the second quarter, Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was injured after a 15-yard completion from Commanders QB Carson Wentz to tight end Armani Rodgers.

After going to the blue medical tent, Fenton then worked his way to the locker room.

A few minutes later, Fenton was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a groin injury.

Fenton was a projected starter come the regular season opposite of rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie with veteran L’Jarius Sneed in the slot. If Fenton did suffer an injury that forces him to miss significant time, it would be a big blow to Kansas City’s young secondary.

This article will be updated following the game once we receive an injury update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. 

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x