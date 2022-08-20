Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton Suffers Injury vs. Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first-team defense suffered an injury in Week 2 of the preseason against the Washington Commanders.
Early in the second quarter, Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was injured after a 15-yard completion from Commanders QB Carson Wentz to tight end Armani Rodgers.
After going to the blue medical tent, Fenton then worked his way to the locker room.
A few minutes later, Fenton was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a groin injury.
Fenton was a projected starter come the regular season opposite of rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie with veteran L’Jarius Sneed in the slot. If Fenton did suffer an injury that forces him to miss significant time, it would be a big blow to Kansas City’s young secondary.
This article will be updated following the game once we receive an injury update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.