Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton Suffers Injury vs. Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first-team defense suffered an injury in Week 2 of the preseason against the Washington Commanders.

Early in the second quarter, Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was injured after a 15-yard completion from Commanders QB Carson Wentz to tight end Armani Rodgers.

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton shaken up on the play, walking to the sidelines with athletic trainers. He's now in the blue medical tent. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 20, 2022

After going to the blue medical tent, Fenton then worked his way to the locker room.

Fenton is leaving the field. He was likely to be done with the second-team defense rolling, anyway, but he's heading to the locker room. https://t.co/TbqVjihwBK — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 20, 2022

A few minutes later, Fenton was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a groin injury.

Fenton was a projected starter come the regular season opposite of rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie with veteran L’Jarius Sneed in the slot. If Fenton did suffer an injury that forces him to miss significant time, it would be a big blow to Kansas City’s young secondary.

