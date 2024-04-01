Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s Girlfriend Reveals Birth of Second Baby

When rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice helped the Kansas City Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls, his No. 1 fan was in the stands. While Rice’s girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole Jones was very pregnant, she was at Allegiant Stadium to cheer him on, along with their son, Cassai.

Less than two weeks later, Rice and Jones welcomed their second child together. Jones shared a “Labor Vlog” on TikTok and wrote, “Im so in love hes so perfect🥹🤍💙.” The video features Rice in a black hoodie, cradling their newborn child.

Before giving birth, Jones participated in the Women of the NFL’s video celebrating the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m a Chiefs girlfriend, of course, we won the Super Bowl again,” she quipped, along with several other Chiefs players’ partners.

After the Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, his girlfriend became a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium. Jones and Cassai also traveled to M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. She posted on TikTok afterward, “Such a blessing to watch him live out all his dreams he’s worked so hard for, NOW LETS GO GET THAT.”

Jones, who has over 14,000 followers on Instagram, also bared through the freezing temperatures during the Chiefs’ Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins. Rice commented on her Instagram post after the game, “U da 1 fasho!😍🫶🏾.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice ‘Retained Council’ Following His Suspected Involvement In Major Car Accident

Wait.. so someone actually got dashcam footage of the Rashee Rice accident??? Yea thats crazy pic.twitter.com/lHukbhQQgn — QJ_trades🧬💰 (@QJ_trades) March 31, 2024



Over Easter weekend, police were searching for Rice in connection with a six-vehicle car crash on March 30, as first reported by The Dallas Morning News. The 23-year-old’s involvement is not yet clear. However, “a vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in a crash,” the outlet reported.

On Sunday, March 31, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that Rice “has retained counsel, per source. Separately, a release on the incident is expected sometime tomorrow.”

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told The News that the preliminary investigation determined “a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane, near University Boulevard, where both lost control of their vehicles.

“The occupants of both the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the crash without stopping to see if anyone needed medical help or providing any of their information.”

No one involved in the crash suffered serious or life-threatening injuries. Lowman said police were still working to identify the suspects. TMZ shared the first photos from the accident. The car crash took place on the North Central Expressway around 6 p.m. local time in northeast Dallas.

Not trying to identify Rashee Rice, but the person the X crowd keeps attempting to identify as Rashee got out of the front door of the Lambo, not the Corvette — per the dashcam footage. The sweatshirt, pants and shoes match. pic.twitter.com/duWAjbELkF — zamees.eth ⌐◨ (@zamees) March 31, 2024

TMZ reported that five men “walked away along the side of the freeway” after the crash. “Unclear where they went, and unclear if Rashee himself was in the mix… The cops did not say which vehicle belonged to him… nor did they say he’s a suspect.”

Kayla Quinn was involved in the crash with her 4-year-old son. Quinn told The News that a pair of white cleats were left in the back of the Lamborghini. “She said one of the other witnesses said they took guns and bags from the vehicles before they left,” The News reported.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Is a Rising Star in Kansas

WHAT AN OPENING DRIVE FOR KC MAHOMES TO RASHEE RICE FOR THE TDpic.twitter.com/jUjL5xJWz3 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 14, 2024



Chiefs Kingdom patiently awaits all the details to emerge from the multi-car crash. Rice, who grew up in Texas, quickly became Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ top target last season. He finished the regular season with 79 receptions for 938 yards, trailing behind only tight end Travis Kelce in receptions and receiving yards.

The SMU alum led the team with 7 receiving touchdowns. In the playoffs, Rice recorded 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown. Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Rice is slated to be the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver.