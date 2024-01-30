Ravens’ Justin Tucker Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce Kicking His Stuff

Viewers knew the AFC Championship battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens would be intense even before it started.

During pregame warm-ups, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes butted heads with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. In a video posted by NFL Network’s James Palmer, Tucker is seen stretching by the Chiefs stars.

While Mahomes warms up, Kelce kicks Tucker’s ball and flings his helmet away. In another video, Mahomes kicks Tucker’s holder out of his way. Both videos quickly went viral on Twitter as fans debated who was in the wrong.

Was Tucker trying to play mind games with the Chiefs? Was Mahomes and Kelce’s reactions out of line? Speaking to reporters on Monday, January 29, Tucker addressed the incident.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

According to the five-time All-Pro, it’s routine for kickers to warm up on the opposite side of the field about 90 minutes before kickoff.

“I’ve been doing the exact same thing for 12 years, never really had a problem with anybody,” Tucker said. “That’s just kinda the way we’ve always done it, the way kickers around the league have always done it. I saw Patrick there trying to warm up and get some drop backs. He asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet. So, I happily got up and I moved my helmet out of the way. At least, I thought it was enough out of the way.

“And then Travis comes over and just kicks my stuff, throws my helmet. I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, all in good fun but they seemed to be taking it a little more seriously… It’s not like I’m out there trying to be problematic. I’m just trying to get ready for the football game just like they are.”

Ravens Star Justin Tucker Holds No Grudges With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & TE Travis Kelce



Overall, Tucker says the whole situation was not a big deal. While the playoffs create an “intense environment,” the 34-year-old found it “kind of silly” that a moment before the game started was being discussed.

“I think if you just see the whole interaction and then you just see us at the coin toss, we’re all dapping each other up and then we just get on with the football game,” Tucker said.

Despite the Chiefs eliminating the Ravens from the playoffs on their own home turf, Tucker took the 17-7 loss with grace. He called Mahomes and Kelce “two of the best players that have ever played the game at their respective positions.”

The Chiefs Face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl



Next up, the Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to try and beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl. Naturally, the intensity of the environment will reach a fever pitch.

The Niners came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game and know they have their work cut out against Kansas City.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy told reporters after the game, “What a challenge. You’ve got Mahomes, what he does, their team, they’re special. They’re winners,” Purdy said. “They’ve proven that over however many years he’s been there.

“For us to go back and play them is going to be sweet, going to be special for all of us. I wasn’t here obviously in ‘19. You could just tell the guys that have been here — like, anybody — it would be special for them to play these guys. I’m excited to be a part of it.”