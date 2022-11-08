Andy Reid Calls Out Chiefs’ O-Line & Backfield for Week 9 Performance

P

atrick Mahomes’ 68 pass attempts in Week 9 — which was just 2 passes shy of tying the NFL record — was mainly due to the Kansas City Chiefs’ abysmal run game against the Tennessee Titans.

Outside of Mahomes, who scrambled 6 times for 63 yards and 1 rushing touchdown, a combination of Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Jerick McKinnon rushed 12 times for 14 yards against the Titans. Fullback Michael Burton also had 1 rush for no gain. The entire offense graded out at 43.5 by PFF for run blocking in Week 9, which is their worst grade for a single game this season.

Although the defending AFC West champions do have an elite quarterback, an efficient run game is needed to keep opposing defenses guessing and for the team as a whole to compete for a championship this season.

Big Red Addresses Chiefs’ Run Game

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 7, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Kansas City’s run game and started off by crediting the opponents on the team’s schedule the past few weeks.

“Well first of all, those two defensive tackles, that might have been part of it,” Reid said of Tennessee’s defense. “Those two guys are pretty strong jokers. We’ve been playing like the number one defenses here for the last few weeks it seems like, and so you know they’re giving us their best shot.”

But Reid didn’t stop short of being critical of the Chiefs’ play in the Week 9 victory.

“We can do a little bit better up front (on the offensive line),” Reid continued. “We can be a little bit more patient at the running back position and as coaches we can always dial up different things you know and try to figure something out that might fit a little bit better.”

The Chiefs’ run game will look to bounce back in Week 10 against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has given up the 9th-most rushing yards in the NFL this season (2,127) and the 4th-most rushing touchdowns (22).

Twitter Reacts to KC’s Run Game

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s poor run game against Tennessee in Week 9, as well as the game overall.

“Mahomes balled out even with some drops and unnecessary deep throws time to time,” one Twitter user wrote. “60 plus rushing on the ground as well. Wish the run game could’ve done better tonight.”

“I really don’t understand what’s going on with @Chiefs this is is crazy,” another user wrote. “O-line terrible and run game terrible!!”

“Why do the @Chiefs even run play action?? Every team knows they don’t have a running game. But hey, at least they traded for another wr,” another user wrote.

“Every week people love to take Isiah Pacheco props only for KC not to give him the ball,” another user wrote.

“Hats off to the defense, Tennessee kicked our butts alone the front line, totally shut down the run. 68 passes is way to much, but to be a champion you have to get in the mud and win the grimy ones; We’ll done Chiefs. GO KC,” another user wrote.

“As a Chiefs fan… those refs were horrible, not saying we got gifted the game, but definitely some questionable calls on both sides… Either way my blood pressure is too high to think rn… GG Titans,” another user wrote.

“This win was gutsy & damn difficult! Titans defense is better than the niners! Playing against an rb like Henry always should give one pause….we got away with a win. Ill take a W anyday,” another user wrote.