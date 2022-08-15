Chiefs Veteran Sidelined With ‘Unusual’ Injury, Says HC Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach provided injury updates on two players following practice on Monday, August 15.

One of the updates was on veteran tight end Blake Bell, who exited Kansas City’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears with a hip injury and didn’t return to action. Bell was not present at practice on Monday and Reid explained that the injury Bell sustained was to his hip flexor. Reid also called it an “unusual” injury.

Reid said the injury to Bell occurred on the team’s opening drive when the veteran tight end caught a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to cap off an 11-play, 72-yard drive. Bell attempted to re-enter the game following the injury but was too injured to stay in the game, which is why it appeared as though he suffered a non-contact injury.

Butker Misses Practice Due to Sore Ankle

Kicker Harrison Butker was one of the other players absent from practice on Monday. Reid explained that it was nothing serious, as Butker was just dealing with a sore ankle.

Butker’s absence from practice did, however, bring about another opportunity for safety Justin Reid — who kicked and made a PAT in the team’s preseason opener — to kick more field goals.

“This is not a drill. Justin Reid got in there during FG drills, Juan Thornhill holding,” Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star wrote on August 15. “Reid booted 7-of-9 attempts. First attempt went off the upright, last one from 40 sailed wide right. The rest from short distance all good.”

One player we are still awaiting an injury update on is running back Derrick Gore. Gore left Kansas City’s preseason opener with a neck injury and did not return. There was no update from Reid after Monday’s practice regarding Gore’s injury, nor was there any mention by reporters on-scene for Monday’s practice if Gore was in attendance for the session.

Chiefs Lose to Bears in Preseason Opener

The Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14 on the road in their preseason opener.

Kansas City’s offensive starters played one series together. That drive consisted of 11 plays, 72 yards, and the touchdown pass from Mahomes to Bell.

On that drive, Mahomes completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 60 yards and the touchdown. Each of his completions went to a different pass-catcher (Michael Burton, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Isiah Pacheco, and Bell). Mahomes was pulled from the lineup after that series and was replaced by veteran Chad Henne, who continued to play with the offensive starters.

The leading receiver for the Chiefs was Justin Watson, who caught 5 passes for 45 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from QB Shane Buechele just before halftime.

QB Shane Buechele finds WR Justin Watson for a 22-yard touchdown. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 14#Bears – 0 pic.twitter.com/dM95a29kWK — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal, one of Kansas City’s third-round picks, led the Chiefs in tackles (6) and tackles for loss (2), per ESPN. He played deep into the fourth quarter and was wearing the green dot for the defense late in the second half.

#Chiefs rookie LB Leo Chanel did a tremendous job of breaking up that screen pass. The 3rd-round pick is wearing the green dot for the defense in the 4th quarter. — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

Next up for the Chiefs on their preseason schedule is a game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m. CST on August 20.