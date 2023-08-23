Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Eye-Opening Update on Chris Jones’ Holdout

There are 15 days remaining until the Kansas City Chiefs face the Detroit Lions in the regular season opener, and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is still holding out for a new contract. He also recently set a deadline for how long he’s willing to hold out.

To make matters worse, according to Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, there is currently no communication between the Chiefs and Jones.

“There’s been no communication, so I don’t know what’s gonna go (on) there,” Reid said on Wednesday during his press conference. “But whatever happens, happens. If you’re not there, the game goes on, right? That’s how it works.”

When asked if there is any way he could step in to help resolve the negotiations, Reid said, “No, not right now there’s not. So he’s got to … they’ve got to communicate and do their thing. There’s just been no communication.”

Speaking to the media as well on Wednesday, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Chris Jones and made it known Jones will be welcomed with open arms whenever he returns to the team.

“I know that stuff — contract stuff — is hard to talk about because everybody wants to make money for their entire family and everything like that,” Mahomes said during his press conference. “But I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs. He loves being a part of this organization. So I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris that I love him and that whenever he does come back, he’ll be welcomed with open arms.

“We know that he’s preparing himself so that whenever he does come back, he’ll be that dominant player that he always has been.”

Mahomes also made it known that he has kept in contact with Jones throughout his holdout.

“He’s in good spirits,” Mahomes said of Jones. “It’s a hard time for all players, I think, whenever this stuff comes up — because you want to play, you want to be out there. But at the same time, you want to take care of your family. So it’s finding that right spot and where you think you need to be at that time.

“It doesn’t hurt his relationship with any of us. We respect his decision. But at the same time, whenever he comes back, we’ll welcome him with open arms and know that he’s going to be a pivotal teammate to help us try and make a run at the Super Bowl again.”

Twitter Reacts to Andy Reid’s Comments

