RB Ronald Jones Issues Strong Message to Chiefs in Viral Post

One of the additions the Kansas City Chiefs made this offseason that hasn’t panned out thus far is veteran running back Ronald Jones II.

Jones, 25, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Kansas City on March 26. The expectation was that Jones, who had spurts of success during his four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start his NFL career, would compete for reps with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon by the time the 2022 regular season was underway. However, that is far from how it actually played out.

Jones has been on the Chiefs’ active roster this season, but he has been inactive for all seven games played.

Jones’ lack of playing time has mainly been due to the emergence of undrafted rookie Isiah Pacheco, who took over as Kansas City’s starting running back during the Chiefs’ Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He, Edwards-Helaire, and Jerick McKinnon have taken all of the snaps in Kansas City’s backfield so far this season, making Jones the odd man out on game day.

Jones Issues Message to Chiefs

On Friday, October 28, Jones took to Twitter to issue a very direct message to the Chiefs.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” Jones wrote.

As of right now, Jones accounts for .7% of Kansas City’s cap space, per Over The Cap. If the Chiefs were to cut Jones, they would only have to eat $750K in dead money. So, releasing him would have a minimal impact on the team roster-wise and cap-wise.

Kansas City has one running back on its practice squad, which is veteran Wayne Gallman, who signed to the practice squad on October 12.

Twitter Reacts to Jones’ Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Jones’ tweet.

“I mean for real .. just imagine you’re a running back for the chiefs, you can’t even make the roster, and then you watch the current running backs I’ve NEVER understood why FA rb’s come here to die,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Big chiefs fan here Rojo and brotha I DON’T BLAME YOU!..everytime I look at the inactive list on gameday I shake my damn head when you’re on it,” another user wrote. “Especially after how poor the ground game was against the Colts, Raiders and Bills. So do what you gotta do bro I feel your frustration.”

“No hard feelings on this, no one in Chiefs Kingdom can blame you. Frankly, we’ve wanted you to suit up all season,” another user wrote.

“Don’t really know why we picked you up just to waste some of your career, I hope you find what you’re looking for soon,” another user wrote.

“I dont get why we don’t play you man,” another user wrote. “I was looking forward to seeing you in a chiefs uniform. I hope you are able to get your release. Best of luck!”

“You will get one too, but your services, and your deal are merely business assets at this point,” another user wrote. “They gotta do it the way they gotta do it. You know this. It’ll be on their time. Hope you land in a spot where you are one of the better backs on the roster and can get some snaps.”