Chiefs Sign Anthony Sherman’s Replacement From Saints: Report

On March 4, the Kansas City Chiefs lost a longstanding member of the team’s core in Pro Bowl fullback Anthony Sherman, who announced his retirement from the NFL in an epic Twitter video. Nearly one month later, Brett Veach, Andy Reid and company have identified his potential replacement.

According to The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope on Thursday, the Chiefs and former New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton have agreed to a one-year contract. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately made public.

#Chiefs are signing fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, according to a source. Burton played for the Saints last season. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 1, 2021

Burton Joining 5th Team in 7 NFL Seasons

Burton, who turned 29 years old on February 1, first entered the league in 2015 as a fifth-round draft pick (168th overall) of the Detroit Lions. He spent his first two seasons in the Motor City before being waived during the 2017 offseason. Burton was quickly scooped up by the division-rival Chicago Bears, where he also lasted two years before latching on with the Washington Football team in 2019 and, most recently, the Saints last season.

The 6-foot, 240-pounder Rutgers product hasn’t been quite the playmaker that Sherman proved to be throughout his career, tallying only 28 touches (15 carries) for 110 yards and a receiving touchdown through his first six seasons. However, Burton has made a noticeable impact as a blocker and special teamer with 13 career tackles and a fumble recovery in that phase. Perhaps unsurprisingly, nearly half of his career production came in Sean Payton’s high-octane offense in 2020, while also playing 132 special teams snaps (29%).

Should Burton make it through training camp, he’d be a likely part of the weekly active roster blocking for a running back group headlined by 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire and filling out a spot on Dave Toub’s unit for the 2021 season. The Chiefs may also elect to bring in additional competition at the fullback position this offseason.

