Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Firm Stance on Future in KC

Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made it clear back in November that he wanted to re-sign with the Chiefs in 2023 once his one-year deal expires. When he was asked again about his future in Kansas City during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII, he was very adamant about what he wanted.

“Yeah, I want to come back. Of course, man,” Smith-Schuster told NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on January 10. “Look where I’m at? I want to come back to this.”

Smith-Schuster, 26, registered 78 catches for 933 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 16 games during the regular season, per Pro Football Reference. in 2 playoff games he has recorded 3 catches on 3 targets for 36 yards.

JuJu’s current one-year deal is structured so he can potentially earn a big bonus on Super Bowl Sunday. If he plays more than 50% of Kansas City’s offensive snaps and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, JuJu will get a $1 million bonus, per Giardi. The bonus was triggered by JuJu having more than 60 catches and 900 yards during the regular season.

After dealing with a knee injury in the week after the AFC Championship, Smith-Schuster practiced fully during Super Bowl week and has no injury designation for the game. That means he should be a full-go against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Reid on JuJu: ‘He’s a Great Balancer’

Speaking to the media on February 8, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained how Smith-Schuster has become a key component of Kansas City’s offense.

“He’s a great balancer for [Travis Kelce], so you like to have somebody with the common components that plays opposite Travis, and JuJu has that,” said Reid, via Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. “He knows how to play in space. He’s a big target. He’s tough to tackle once he has the ball in his hands. He has great hands. And he’s smart. He understands the game.”

Big Red gave Smith-Schuster a lot of praise earlier in Super Bowl week as well.

“I love JuJu. Great personality,” Reid said on February 7, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “He’s surehanded. He’s great after the catch. He’s tough to bring down. And he’s smart. He picked everything up and kept the confidence of the quarterback.”

If the Chiefs really do believe that Smith-Schuster provides a good balance for Travis Kelce, then re-signing him this offseason is a no-brainer.

Twitter Reacts to Big Red’s Comments

Twitter users reacted to Andy Reid’s comments on JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“Great signing. JuJu kept the TikTok drama at the door and went right to work,” one Twitter user wrote. “About to pay off for another $1mil if the Chiefs win on Sunday.”

“I don’t think Juju wants to go anywhere else,” another user wrote. “Just watching his interviews from this week makes you light up as a Chiefs fan. He’s so happy to be a Kansas City Chief and really is enjoying the moment.”

“It’s funny how “drama” fades away when you let people be who they are,” another user wrote. “I hope they keep him for a longer term deal!”

“I’ll admit I thought chiefs signing juju was a bad move considering how he acted the last 2 szns, but he clearly acted and played like a true pro and became the 2nd option and WR1 on KC,” another user wrote. “Think Mahomes & Reid clearly helped him out and gave him a chance to play a vital role.”