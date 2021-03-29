Chiefs Sign Ex-Seahawks Starting DT, Beat out 7 Other Teams: Report

After a quiet second week of free agency for the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the AFC champions have made a splash signing in the closing hours of the weekend.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday night, the Chiefs are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who was released by Seattle on Friday after the team failed to find a trade partner. The one-year deal will be worth up to $7 million for the 2021 season and includes $5 million in guaranteed money, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who also noted that, “Had it been about the money, he would’ve stayed in Seattle.”

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

However, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the signing, was the signing itself. After being spurned by at least three notable free agents on offense last week — Trent Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Josh Reynolds — Kansas City was able to beat out seven other suitors for Reed’s services this time around.

Jarran Reed has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Chiefs, a source confirms (@JFowlerESPN 1st). Reed, a talented DT who has 19 sacks in the past 3 seasons, can earn up to $7 million. Reed is the 1st defensive player in free agency to join the Chiefs, who beat out 7 other teams. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) March 29, 2021

More to come.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!