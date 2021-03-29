Chiefs Sign Ex-Seahawks Starting DT, Beat out 7 Other Teams: Report

Getty Former Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reid

After a quiet second week of free agency for the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the AFC champions have made a splash signing in the closing hours of the weekend.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday night, the Chiefs are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who was released by Seattle on Friday after the team failed to find a trade partner. The one-year deal will be worth up to $7 million for the 2021 season and includes $5 million in guaranteed money, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who also noted that, “Had it been about the money, he would’ve stayed in Seattle.”

However, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the signing, was the signing itself. After being spurned by at least three notable free agents on offense last week — Trent Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Josh Reynolds — Kansas City was able to beat out seven other suitors for Reed’s services this time around.

More to come.

