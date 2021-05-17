Chiefs Sign Ex-Colts WR After Successful Minicamp Tryout

Already with 14 wide receivers on its 90-man offseason roster, the Kansas City Chiefs are adding yet another pass-catcher into the mix.

On Monday, May 17, the reigning AFC champions signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Daurice Fountain to a one-year deal, per his agent Andy Simms. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Excited for client Reece Fountain (@Reece_JMM) on signing a 1 year deal with the @Chiefs today. 🔥 — Sports Agent (@andysimms) May 17, 2021

Minutes later, Fountain confirmed the news on social media, firing off a pair of excited tweets, including one directed at his new quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Thankful for the opportunity! Can’t wait to get to work! @Chiefs #Chiefskingdom,” Fountain wrote.

Fountain Has Overcome Multiple Surgeries, Personal Loss

The 25-year-old Northern Iowa product, one of five tryout players to participate in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp over the weekend, first entered the league as a fifth-round pick (159th overall) of the Colts back in 2018. Interestingly enough, the pick used on Fountain was originally owned by the Chiefs before general manager Brett Veach traded it to the Cleveland Browns in August 2017 in exchange for swing tackle Cameron Erving.

Now entering his fourth year as a pro, Fountain will be given a chance to continue his development and potentially stick in Kansas City as a practice squad player in 2021. To date, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has recorded only two receptions for 23 yards on three targets, all in 2020. After spending his rookie year on Indy’s practice squad, Fountain’s career hit a major speedbump after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in August 2019 that required three surgeries to correct due to additional complications.

Through rehab and his comeback effort last year, Fountain also had to balance the birth of his daughter and the death of a very close family member, his grandmother.

“Just raising my daughter and losing my grandma — it was very tough, and obviously getting cut. Being the only rookie to get cut in this famous rookie class, it really hurt me a lot,” Fountain told Colts.com in September 2020. “So just [been] trying to bounce back from all of that. Just trying to become a new dad, it was just a lot on my mental. But thank God I got through it and there are brighter days ahead now.”

