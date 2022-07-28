Rookie WR Skyy Moore Dusts Chiefs’ Veteran at Camp [LOOK]

Until Aug. 1, NFL teams aren’t allowed to wear full pads in training camp practices. That leads to some big plays on either side of the football up until then thanks to an overall lack of physicality allowed on the field. This was the case in St. Joesph, Missouri on Thursday, July 28 for one Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher.

KC Sports Network captured footage of Chiefs second-round pick and wide receiver Skyy Moore dusting cornerback Deandre Baker on a passing play during 11-on-11s. The ball wasn’t thrown in Moore’s direction, but the rookie’s ability to beat press easily and get as open as he did on the route is a good look for him and a bad look for Baker.

Twitter users reacted to the clip of Moore vs. Baker.

“That release off the line should scare a lot of teams. not many CB’s can guard that. this kid could be a stud,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Man I wish he had the ball thrown to him here to make it even sweeter lol,” another user wrote.

“That has me more worried about Baker then excited about Skyy lol Christ he looks like he’s running in sane,” another user wrote.

“Skyy is wayyyy too smooth to not start this route running is nasty,” another user wrote.

Moore Earning Strong Reviews at Camp

Reporters on-scene for Chiefs training camp have had good things to say about Moore thus far.

“I’ll just say this now. After watching two days of practice. The coaches film doesn’t do justice to what Skyy Moore does on a football field in person,” Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News wrote. “The Dude is so fun to watch. The way he competes and attacks the ball.”

But that doesn’t mean Moore has everything figured out already.

“WR Skyy Moore is still getting in sync with the offense,” Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride wrote on July 27. “I noticed he ran an incorrect route on the final play of 7-on-7.”

JuJu Speaks About Moore’s Abilities

Chiefs veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who joined the team this offseason, spoke about what he’s seen from Moore.

“Honestly, I’ll tell you one thing about [Skyy Moore] that I love is his happiness,” Smith-Schuster told the media on July 27. “I’ve seen a lot of guys come into the league so driven, so focused and they forget to enjoy the moment.”

Smith-Schuster also detailed what Moore is capable of in the NFL.

“And Skyy, like I said, the sky’s the limit for him,” Smith-Schuster continued. “He’s a guy who has speed, hands — all around — smart, smart kid. That’s what I love about him. But like I said, with him, he’s a great player that’s going to show. He’s going to help us out a lot. Inside, outside.”

The work Moore is putting in with the Chiefs offense, specifically quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is on top of the time he has spent with Mahomes down in Texas this summer. Moore spoke to the media on July 26 about how going to Texas this summer has benefitted him.

“Going into a session with [Mahomes] you always learn something,” Moore explained during opening weekend of training camp, via the Chiefs Wire. “So, [I] was just trying to get into that routine, build that chemistry down there and it was real hot that’s what I remember about everything. As far as how to run my routes and what he wants. You know it’s all about what he wants and the chemistry between the wide receivers and the quarterback. I’m just trying to feel what he needs from me.”