Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Gushes Over Teammate After NFL Debut: ‘He’s Balling’

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs is catching national attention this summer for his efforts in training camp. He has quickly gone from an undrafted prospect to someone who could actually contribute to Kansas City’s offense in his first year in the NFL.

Can confirm some of the training camp hype on Isiah Pacheco. He definitely passes the eyeball test in person while showing impressive burst and power. There’s a lot of juice to his game. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) August 11, 2022

The hype surrounding Pacheco reached a boiling point when he took the field for the Chiefs in the team’s loss to the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener.

Pacheco didn’t exactly stand out during his short appearance in the game with the starters — he had 2 carries for 6 yards and 1 catch for another 5 yards in 8 total snaps on offense while also returning one kickoff for 34 yards as the team’s primary kick returner. But those watching Pacheco still couldn’t help themselves. That includes Pacheco’s teammates and coaches, who were gushing over Pacheco after the game.

Isiah Pacheco really might be RB1 — My Name is Jeff (@JeffAllen71) August 13, 2022

Skyy Moore on Pacheco: ‘He’s Balling’

Chiefs rookie second-round pick Skyy Moore — who caught 3 catches on 3 targets for 23 yards in 27 total snaps against Chicago — led the Pacheco hype train during his postgame press conference.

“He’s balling. I feel that he might be the steal of the century,” Moore said of Pacheco, via the Kansas City Star. “He runs that ball so hard and does his thing.”

One of Pacheco’s backfield mates, fullback Michael Burton, also spoke highly of the rookie.

“He’s putting in the time to put a good product on the field, and as evidenced today, he’s having a really good camp. It’s nice to see it translate against another opponent and real NFL speed,’ Burton said, via the Kansas City Star. “So couldn’t have been happier and proud of him for how he performed today.”

Pacheco’s teammates weren’t the only ones talking up Pacheco after his first ever NFL game. Kansas City’s coaching staff did as well.

“I thought he ran hard and played fast,” Reid said of Pacheco during his postgame press conference. “He didn’t look like he shied down from anything. Pretty accurate with the things that he did, so I thought he did a nice job. He is one of the young guys that I was happy had a chance to play.”

Chiefs Lose to Bears in Preseason Opener

The Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14 on the road in their preseason opener.

Kansas City’s offensive starters played one series together. That drive consisted of 11 plays, 72 yards, and a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to veteran tight end Blake Bell from five yards out.

On that drive, Mahomes completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 60 yards and the touchdown. Each of his completions went to a different pass-catcher (Michael Burton, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Isiah Pacheco, and Bell). Mahomes was pulled from the lineup after that series and was replaced by veteran Chad Henne, who continued to play with the offensive starters.

QB Patrick Mahomes finds TE Blake Bell on 2nd & goal for a 5-yard TD. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 7#Bears – 0#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/X3I7RjrJK3 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

The leading receiver for the Chiefs was Justin Watson, who caught 5 passes for 45 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from QB Shane Buechele just before halftime.

QB Shane Buechele finds WR Justin Watson for a 22-yard touchdown. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 14#Bears – 0 pic.twitter.com/dM95a29kWK — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal, one of Kansas City’s third-round picks, led the Chiefs in tackles (6) and tackles for loss (2), per ESPN. He played deep into the fourth quarter and was wearing the green dot for the defense late in the second half.

#Chiefs rookie LB Leo Chanel did a tremendous job of breaking up that screen pass. The 3rd-round pick is wearing the green dot for the defense in the 4th quarter. — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

Next up for the Chiefs on their preseason schedule is a game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m. CST on August 20.