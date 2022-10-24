WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Secret to Chiefs’ Offensive Explosion vs. 49ers

In the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, the Chiefs offense had their best outing of the season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 25-of-34 pass attempts for 423 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The top three recipients of Mahomes’ offensive explosion were receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (7 catches, 124 yards, 1 touchdown) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3 catches, 111 yards), and tight end Travis Kelce (6 catches, 98 yards). Mecole Hardman also had 6 total touches and 3 total touchdowns.

On 3rd & 6, QB Patrick Mahomes finds WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who takes the wide open pass 45 yards for the TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 44#49ers – 23#ChiefsKingdom

After the game, Smith-Schuster was asked what led to Kansas City’s offense erupting in Week 7’s win against a healthy and stout 49ers defense. His answer: video games.

Smith-Schuster Details Secret to Chiefs’ Success

Smith-Schister detailed after the game how a video game session involving himself, Mahomes, Kelce, and Valdes-Scantling playing Call of Duty: Warzone was when the foursome knew they were in for a big game in Week 7.

“I think it was Friday night — it was me, Pat (Mahomes), Travis (Kelce), and MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) — we were playing Call of Duty: Warzone together. We played three games and we won three games back-to-back,” Smith-Schuster said on October 23.

“And we got off (from playing video games) and we were like, ‘Damn.’ Because it’s really hard to win a game in Warzone,” Smith-Schuster explained. “And you could just like tell because of the communication between all of us and the chemistry, it was like we were in an (NFL) game … it kind of just bled into this game. It kind of just showed on the field.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster: "Energy all day! Energy all day!" | Week 7 Press Conference WR JuJu Smith-Schuster speaks with the media after the Chiefs Week 7 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes also detailed the Friday night gaming session during his postgame press conference.

“Yeah, I don’t play all the time, but some of those guys play,” Mahomes explained on October 23. “I had kind of a free night on Friday, and so I told them, “I’ll get on with y’all for a little while.” It was me, Travis (Kelce), Marquez (Valdes-Scantling), and JuJu (Smith-Schuster). Marquez and Juju are really good, me and Travis are just alright. But we did our part and went 3-for-3 with three wins in Warzone, which I don’t do often. They might, but I don’t, so I felt pretty good about it going into the game.”

Patrick Mahomes: "The most important play is the next play." | Week 7 Press Conference QB Patrick Mahomes speaks with the media after the Chiefs Week 7 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now sitting at 5-2 and still atop the AFC West, the Chiefs will get two weeks of rest as their bye week is in Week 8.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Beating 49ers

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs beating the 49ers in Week 7.

“The @Chiefs keep playing the #1 defense in the @nfl because when we leave town there is a new #1 defense in the league,” one Twitter user wrote.

The @Chiefs keep playing the #1 defense in the @nfl because when we leave town there is a new #1 defense in the league

“The Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring at 31.8 PPG. Patrick Mahomes is on pace for 5,243 yards passing and 49 TD. All is right with the world,” another user wrote.

The Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring at 31.8 PPG. Patrick Mahomes is on pace for 5,243 yards passing and 49 TD. All is right with the world.

“Just a quick reminder that the @Chiefs have navigated through the most difficult part of their schedule and they’re 5-2 … sleep well @NFL,” another user wrote.

Just a quick reminder that the @Chiefs have navigated through the most difficult part of their schedule and they're 5-2 … sleep well @NFL

“If the Buffalo Bills actually had the mindset of the Chiefs they would’ve scored 50 on the Rams, Titans and Steelers. The Bills don’t throw bombs in the 4th quarter if they had a healthy lead, that’s a Kansas City thing,” another user wrote.

If the Buffalo Bills actually had the mindset of the Chiefs they would've scored 50 on the Rams, Titans and Steelers. The Bills don't throw bombs in the 4th quarter if they had a healthy lead, that's a Kansas City thing.

“My husband did so much trash talking about his niners beating us,” another user wrote. “He was so confident, but in the end Chiefs win. His flag has to come down and he can’t wear anything 49ers for a week, feels so good to me.”