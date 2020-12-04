Former Chiefs Starting RB, 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Visiting Raiders: Report

After a few seasons of turnover at the running back position, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be in good hands with two-time All-Pro Le’Veon Bell spelling rookie standout Clyde Edwards-Helaire down the stretch.

The same cannot currently be said for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are searching for added depth after star RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain in Week 12. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates on Thursday afternoon, the AFC West rivals will be hosting former Chiefs starting RB Spencer Ware for a visit in the days leading up to Week 13.

The Raiders placed rookie LB Tanner Muse on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team is also bringing in former Chiefs RB Spencer Ware for a visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 3, 2020

This is not the first time the Raiders have worked out Ware either. Jon Gruden’s club also hosted the veteran back last November.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Spencer Ware Last Played for K.C. in 2019

The 5-foot-10-inch, 224-pound free agent rusher most recently played for the Chiefs last December, signing a one-year contract with the organization exactly one year ago on December 3, 2019. Ware started one of three games and toted the ball 17 times for 51 yards (3.0 YPC) before being placed on season-ending injured reserve on Christmas Day due to a torn rotator cuff.

Ware has battled his fair share of injuries in recent years, including a torn PCL and additional knee damage that caused the former sixth-round draft pick to miss the entire 2017 campaign.

In his five other seasons, the 29-year-old has accumulated 1,631 yards and 11 touchdowns on 357 career carries, adding 698 yards and a pair of scores on 64 receptions through the air. Ware’s best season came back in 2016 when he led the Chiefs backfield with 1,368 scrimmage yards (921 rushing) and 5 total touchdowns on 247 touches in place of injured starter and two-time All-Pro Jamaal Charles.

Chiefs Star Makes Bold Statement on Raiders After Week 11

For the first time in a long time — three years to be more specific — the Raiders defeated the Chiefs in a 40-32 shootout in Week 5. However, the defending Super Bowl champions battled back to split the season series with a game-winning drive in the final minute of the teams’ Week 11 meeting.

After the game, Travis Kelce, the man on the receiving end of the walk-off touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, made some surprising remarks about his opponents.

"This is the best Raiders team I've played since I've been in the league," Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said. Chiefs know these last two games against Raiders weren't easy compared to past seasons. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 23, 2020

While Kelce’s comments showcase the level of respect and sportsmanship he holds for his competitors, the eighth-year tight end feasted on Las Vegas in 2020. In the two divisional matchups this season, Kelce compiled a whopping 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Fortunately for the Raiders, the two-time All-Pro is doing this to nearly every defense in his path this year. Through Week 12, Kelce is far and away the league’s most productive tight end, ranking third in the NFL in receiving yards (978) behind only DK Metcalf (1,039) and teammate Tyreek Hill (1,021).

If that’s not enough, he is also well on his way to his sixth Pro Bowl selection with the fifth-most votes (185,215) across the league to date. For reference, Mahomes currently leads all eligible players with 206,525 fan votes.

ALSO READ: