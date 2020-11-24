Chiefs Re-Sign Super Bowl Starter, Lose WR to Injured Reserve

Stefen Wisniewski Chiefs

Getty Images A Super Bowl LIV starter has reunited with the Chiefs after joining the Steelers earlier this season.

A familiar face rejoined the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following a Saturday report from Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor of free agent OL Stefen Wisniewski getting set to sign with the Chiefs, the team officially confirmed the addition to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the defending Super Bowl champions released CB Lavert Hill to clear a roster spot for the tenth-year offensive lineman.

In addition, Kansas City will now be without WR/KR Byron Pringle for at least the next three games after placing the 27-year-old on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

