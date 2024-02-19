Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Drops Telling Admission About Coaching Aspirations

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has already had one stint in the NFL as a head coach, admitted during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio that he would welcome the opportunity to be a HC again if it was presented to him.

“Absolutely would want to. We’re prideful guys in this business. It wasn’t a success when I was in St. Louis, although I think what gets lost in this is when we went from Year 1 to Year 2, in that second year in 2010, had we won the last game of the season we’re in the playoffs and hosting a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints,” Spags explained on February 19.

“It didn’t happen, then we hit the lockout, and things didn’t go well, and we were gone,” Spags continued. “The answer to the question is yes, but I always follow up with this. If it never happens and it’s God’s will that I continue to do what I’m doing, I’m a blessed man.”

Spags Has Earned the Right for Another HC Job

If the 2023 season taught us anything, it’s that Spagnuolo is one of the best coordinators in the NFL. Despite that, he didn’t garnered any interest during January’s head coaching cycle.

Three other NFL defensive coordinators — Dan Quinn, Mike Macdonald, and Raheem Morris — were hired as head coaches during the recent cycle.

Kansas City’s defense is fresh off of a season in which it gave up the second-fewest points and yards in the NFL during the regular season. The unit didn’t surrender more than 24 points in a single game during the postseason, which is phenomenal considering they played four of the top offenses in the NFL in points per game during the regular season in the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers.

Spagnuolo’s time as the Rams’ HC will be considered a “stain” of sorts on his resume. But he was fired from that job 13 years ago and has learned from one of the greatest head coaches of all-time in Andy Reid during his time in Kansas City. Because of that, if the Chiefs’ defense performs at an elite level next season, Spags will absolutely deserve another chance to be a head coach in the NFL.

Twitter/X Chats About Spags

Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about Spagnuolo following the February 14 announcement that he agreed to a contract extension with the Chiefs.

“Spags was a HUGE part of the Chief’s success this year. This does not come as surprising news, but it is certainly well-deserved,” one user wrote.

“The Chiefs’ decision to extend the contract of their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, after another Super Bowl win reflects their commitment to maintaining a strong coaching staff,” another user wrote.

“Giant fans will always be grateful to Spags for our defense holding the unbeaten Pats to 14 points. Once a Giant always a Giant,” another user wrote.

“Tony Romo has to love that,” another user wrote. “He talks about ‘Spags’ 1/2 the game whenever he is broadcasting a KC game. He talks about no other coordinator as much.”