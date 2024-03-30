Chiefs Named Candidate to Sign Former Texans $17 Million Starter

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ trade to send L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans is finally official. And now, the Chiefs can make some moves.

With the extra $19.8 million in cash, the Chiefs have several holes to fill, such as defensive end, running back, and left tackle. However, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicts Kansas City may bring back a familiar face to help replace Sneed.

Cornerback Steven Nelson, drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, remains available in free agency. Nelson spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, helped turn the franchise around last year. He recorded 63 total tackles, 12 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions in 2023. In two playoff games, he added 12 total tackles, 3 passes defensed, and an 82-yard pick-six.

During his final season with the Chiefs in 2018, he registered 68 total tackles, 15 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions. However, Nelson made pointed remarks about Kansas City following his exit, so the two sides would need to mend fences before a possible return.

Spotrac.com projects Nelson’s market value at a two-year, $16.8 million contract. However, due to his age, 31, AtoZ Sports suggests that a one-year, $7 million could do the trick.

“Nelson is the best of the corners remaining on the market based on production,” Ballentine wrote on March 30. “He was a notable element of the Texans success on defense last season, giving up a passer rating of just 73.3 on 70 targets.

“Nelson was a consistent starter playing in Lovie Smith’s defense in 2022 before transitioning to DeMeco Ryans’ system in 2023. His ability to play multiple schemes should make him an attractive option looking for late free-agency help.

“The Kansas City Chiefs could be on the lookout for a veteran who could help prepare a rookie for a bigger role. They need to replace L’Jarius Sneed and depending on an unproven player might not be the way to go for a Super Bowl contender.”

The Chiefs Were Also Linked to Former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

In the same article, Ballentine also listed the Chiefs as a candidate to sign former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who was released as a cap casualty. Kansas City “stand(s) out as contenders who could use another starting option at corner,” he wrote.

“The Dolphins designated him a post-June 1 cut because it will save them $18.5 million against the salary cap. On the field, Howard was a positive asset as a starting corner. He started 13 games, allowed just one touchdown and an opponent passer rating of 81.3 when targeted.

“He might not be the same player he was when he had 10 interceptions and 20 passes defended in 2020 but he’s more than adequate as a starter on the outside.”

ESPN insider Bill Barnwell named the Chiefs as the “best fit” to sign Howard earlier this month. While the Dolphins former $90 million star was pretty clear about not taking a pay cut, he’s now singing a different tune.

“I’d rather take a pay cut to go to a team that’s going to go further in the playoffs,” Howard said on “The OGs” podcast. “I’ve got my money and stuff like that. I’m to the point, how much money do you really need?

“My goal is always to win a Super Bowl. Don’t let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl. Some people get paid, and some people win a Super Bowl. Some people do both. You do both, you’re different. I want to be different, but I want to win a Super Bowl now. I’ve already (been) paid, but now (a Super Bowl is) what I’m looking forward to.”

The Chiefs Have Solid Depth at Cornerback, Should Fill Other Needs First



Without Sneed, the Chiefs still have solid depth at cornerback. Trent McDuffie is locked into his $13.9 million rookie contract for two more years. Last season, McDuffie recorded 80 tackles, 7 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles and 3 sacks. He added another 12 tackles, 7 passes defensed, and 1 fumble recovery in the postseason.

Kansas City also has Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams ready to go. However, it’s not difficult to see the Chiefs adding a cost-effective veteran after the NFL draft. As it stands, it seems the Chiefs will use the money from Sneed’s trade to fill other holes on the roster first.