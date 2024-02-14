Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting: ‘Multiple People Were Struck’

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers with a huge parade on Wednesday, February 14.

Toward the end of the parade, the Kansas City Police posted, “Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area.” The police wrote in another post, “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck.”

While police initially reported “two armed people” were take “into custody for more investigation,” a third suspect was detained. Fox 4 KC’s Marcus Officer posted, “1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD have 3 people in custody.”

The KC Police continued. “We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.

“Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete… Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

This post will be updated as more information comes in.

Video Shows Kansas City Police & Military Personnel Entering Unions Station, Crowd Clearing Out

In a devastating turn of events, the Chiefs’ parade came to abrupt end after reports of the shooting. Video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed both police and military personnel rushing toward Union Station.

Another video showed fans clearing the area. According to ABC News, approximately 1 million fans attended the parade, and “600 law enforcement officials were expected at Wednesday’s celebration.”

NFL Network’s James Palmer posted, “We have been escorted away from union station after being told to get under the stage we were hosting the parade.”

Fox Sports 1 Cut From the Chiefs Parade Live Feed After the Shooting Started

For watching the parade’s live on Fox Sports 1 had their feed cut off. “First Things First’ on Fox Sports 1 was broadcasting live from the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade,” Awful Announcing posted. “Commercials aired for about 10 minutes amid reports of an active shooter before FS1 abruptly cut to a Fox News special report.”

The entire Chiefs organization was at the parade on Valentine’s Day. In addition to team owner Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, the Chiefs’ staff and players were present. Shortly after Chiefs superstar Chris Jones got fans chanting, “Three-peat,” the shooting broke out.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team were rigth by Jones’ side. Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not in attendance.”