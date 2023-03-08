3-Time Pro Bowler & Free Agent Goes Viral For Tweeting at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs could be in the market for a starting left tackle if they are unable to come to terms on a long-term deal with Orlando Brown Jr. prior to March 15. Free agent offensive tackle Taylor Lewan knows this, which is why he tweeted at the Chiefs on March 8.

Lewan’s tweet was simple; he tagged the Chiefs and put the eyeballs emoji after it, clearly trying to stir up some noise prior to free agency beginning.

Lewan, 31, was a former first-round pick (11th overall) of the Tennessee Titans in 2014. During his nine seasons in Tennessee, Lewan started 100 games and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has plagued Lewan the last several seasons dating back to 2020 when he suffered a torn ACL. Since the start of the 2020 season, he has played in just 20 games. During the 2022 season, Lewan played in just two games due to a knee injury.

The last time he played in double-digit games was during the 2021 season. Lewan surrendered a total of 21 pressures (12 QB hurries, 5 QB hits, 4 sacks) and had 4 penalties called on him in 13 games played that season, according to PFF.

The Titans, who were cap-strapped heading into the 2023 offseason, made Lewan one of several cuts they have made since the end of the 2022 season in an attempt to free up some spending money. Prior to being released, Lewan was entering the final year of his five-year, $80 million deal with Tennessee and had a $14.8 million cap hit for the 2023 season, according to Spotrac.

Taylor Lewan a Stop-Gap Option for Chiefs

Because of his age and injury history, Taylor Lewan is an option for the Chiefs if contract negotiations fall through with Orlando Brown Jr. However, Lewan is nothing more than a short-term option for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Bringing in Lewan on a one-year deal and drafting a player that could eventually succeed him as the starting left tackle, whether it be at some point during the 2023 season or beyond, is the route Kansas City would need to take if they brought in Lewan. That would provide quarterback Patrick Mahomes with assurances that his blindside will be protected well for the foreseeable future.

Twitter Reacts to Taylor Lewan’s Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Taylor Lewan tweeting at the Chiefs.

“No, you have blocked more profiles and comments than edge rushers in 3 yrs. @Chiefs nothing y’all been talking down on KC for a long time,” one Twitter user wrote.

No, you have blocked more profiles and comments than edge rushers in 3 yrs. @Chiefs nothing y’all been talking down on KC for a long time. — Murf Rey (@murfrippa) March 8, 2023

“We good, big man. Unless your boy Will [Compton] wants to do some apologizing to the team of his home state,” another user wrote.

We good, big man. Unless your boy Will wants to do some apologizing to the team of his home state — Priest of the Lavon (@ChurchOfLavon) March 8, 2023

“Just had a quick gander at Taylor Lewan’s PFF numbers and yeah, I’d be quite happy to have him here,” another user wrote. “Let him take LT for hopefully the next 3-4 years and thrive.”

Just had a quick gander at Taylor Lewan’s PFF numbers and yeah, I’d be quite happy to have him here. Let him take LT for hopefully the next 3-4 years and thrive. https://t.co/9ttxXXzuZ8 — Sam Hays (@WichitaChiefSam) March 8, 2023

“If you thought me campaigning for MVS to Kansas City last summer was annoying….oh buddy,” another user wrote. “Let me tell you how much I f*cking LOVE Taylor Lewan.”

If you thought me campaigning for MVS to Kansas City last summer was annoying….oh buddy. Let me tell you how much I fucking LOVE Taylor Lewan https://t.co/1JQf6HvqAY — Matt (@mattymovesmetal) March 8, 2023

“I’m not a big Lewan guy from the injury standpoint. I get it tho,” another user wrote. “He wouldn’t be one of my top picks for a vet option but he’s better than nothing. We need some type of safety blanket at that position.”