Real Story Behind Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes’ Chiefs Puffer Jackets

While it was unknown whether Taylor Swift would attend the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, the singer made quite an entrance.

Swift arrived at Arrowhead in a custom-made Chiefs puffer jacket with boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s number emblazoned on the front.

An NFL broadcaster joked, “When you’re Travis Kelce and you’re dating Taylor Swift, you can just call Nike” for a custom jacket. However, the true story behind the viral coat couldn’t be more different.

Taylor Swift is here for some playoff football. pic.twitter.com/pKoKU8yfqN — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 14, 2024

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rocked a similar jacket with her husband’s name and jersey number. Both puffers were designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

As for how the jackets came to be ahead of the Wild Card round, KRON4 News’ Kate Rooney shared the wild story. “Back story: Kristin designed a piece for Brittany Mahomes in the past,” Rooney posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This week she sent one of her original-design puffers for Brittany to wear. She decided to ‘shoot her shot’ and send one for Brittany to give to Taylor Swift, too, in hopes Taylor would wear it. She did!”

Kristin posted how she made the custom puffers after Swift and Mahomes arrived at GEHA Field. “An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne,” she wrote. Brittany commented, “We love you and are so thankful ❤️🙏🏻.”

Taylor Swift & Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Have Matching Chiefs Starter Jackets

They both wore the same jackets 😍😍 my favourite couple so far#HappyNewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/VUSo4kIYbF — jeena_m (@jeeena_m) December 31, 2023

When the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17 on December 31, Swift debuted a custom jacket designed by Jeff Hamilton. Kelce wore a nearly identical bomber jacket before last week’s game, which made fans wonder if she was wearing the tight end’s coat to the game.

However, after zooming in on the photos circling social media, eagle-eyed viewers noticed there was a personalized touch to the singer’s jacket. “Tay Tay” was embroidered near the right pocket, leading many people to believe the jacket might’ve been a Christmas gift from Kelce.

The varsity jacket, which features lambskin leather sleeves and premium wool, sells for $850 on Hamilton’s website.

Hamilton posted several photos and videos of Swift wearing his design on Instagram. The celebrity jacket designer’s post got a huge shout-out from Kelce. The All-Pro commented, “🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌” and “liked” another comment from a fan who asked, “Can you tell Taylor Swift I love her.”

Taylor Swift Is Sharing a Suite With Donna Kelce at the Chiefs-Dolphins Game

🎥| Taylor is sitting with Donna Kelce😊 pic.twitter.com/mx6vWyp7gm — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 14, 2024



While Swift and Mahomes wore matching jackets to the Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game, they didn’t sit together as they have before. Instead the 12-time Grammy winner is sitting next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, for the win-or-go-home matchup.

Speaking to Extra TV on January 12, Donna said she and KC Current co-owner would be in separate suites. Brittany “has her own box,” Donna said.

As for the freezing weather at GEHA Field, Donna wasn’t too worried. “I will be in the skybox… and so it won’t be too cold, but the windows will be open and I am in the first row, so it’s still cold. I have to have a blanket and I’ll have my winter coat on.”