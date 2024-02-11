Taylor Swift Is Close Friends With Brother Austin’s Girlfriend Sydney Ness

For Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift, the Super Bowl will be a blended family affair.

The 14-time Grammy winner landed in Los Angeles on Saturday and flew into Las Vegas before kickoff on February 11. TMZ purchased a suite at Allegiant Stadium that cost well over $1 million. The suite’s guest list includes Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, her younger brother, Austin, and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness.

📹 | Scott and Austin Swift are also in attendance in #Chiefs gear pic.twitter.com/vTAxACchBc — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) February 11, 2024

This Super Bowl isn’t the first Chiefs game Austin and Sydney have attended. They joined Swift for the Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1. Austin, who dressed as Santa Claus, and Sydney, were also by Swift’s side during the Chiefs’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Austin has been dating Sydney, a model and photographer, for nearly two years, according to People. Along with Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, and Ashley Avignone, Sydney joined Swift’s July 4th party last summer. Swift shared photos from the all-girls party on Instagram.

Funnily enough, Swift shared this post the morning before her sold-out show at Arrowhead Stadium, after which Kelce famously tried and failed to give her his number on a friendship bracelet. She captioned the post, “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎 See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Super Bowl, Kelce was asking about shooting his shot with Swift after seeing her concert. “Never thought it would’ve landed,” he said of calling her out on his podcast back in July. Now, “we’re here and we’re happy.”

Austin Swift Refers to Taylor as His ‘Best Friend’ & ‘Role Model’

Austin, 31, is three years younger than his sister. However, the two are incredibly close. Austin, a former actor turned film/music video producer, has also worked with the “Blank “Space” singer.

According to IMDB, appeared in her “Taylor Swift Christmas Tree Farm” music video. He also executive produced “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.”

While Austin rarely posts on Instagram, he wrote a moving tribute to Swift for her 29th birthday. He shared an epic throwback photo and wrote, “It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes. After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off. I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner.

“You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life.”

In December 2020, he hyped up Swift’s Evermore album. He wrote on Instagram, “As a brother and friend I couldn’t be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist. Now please stop reading this and go listen to evermore by @taylorswift !!!!”

Most recently, he joined Swift at the 2024 Grammys, where she became the first artist in the show’s history to with Album of the Year four times. His older sister also surprised everyone by announcing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will drop on April 19.

Travis Kelce Loved Austin Swift’s Christmas Present

After the Christmas game in Kansas City, Austin gave Kelce a Christmas present that the All-Pro tight end gushed over on his “New Heights” podcast. Austin “made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” Travis told Jason.

“It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time,” Kelce added. It was a tape of the 1994 classic, “Little Giants,” and it was perfect. “Santa kills it.”