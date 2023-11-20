Taylor Swift No Longer Attending Chiefs Game on Monday Night Football

Four days before the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football, defensive tackle Chris Jones inadvertently told Rich Eisen that Taylor Swift would be at Arrowhead for the big game.

Jones said he planned to get to know Swift, who’s dating tight end Travis Kelce, after the game. “When she comes this Monday, we’ll all go out,” he said.

However, those plans have suddenly changed.

The final show of Swift’s “Eras” tour in Rio de Janeiro was scheduled to take place on Sunday night, but a record-breaking heat wave forced a postponement. After a fan tragically died ahead of Friday’s show at Estadio Nilton Santos, Swift is not taking any chances while temperatures remain stifling.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift on her Instagram Stories on November 18. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

The show was rescheduled for Monday night, as first announced by Time For Fun, one of the organizers of Swift’s tour stops in Brazil. Therefore, it’s impossible for Swift to make it to Kelce’s big game.

ET Online reported that Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were joining her at GEHA Field for the matchup, but it’s not clear if they’ll still attend.

Ed and Donna Kelce, of course, will definitely be there as their two sons face off. Eagles center Jason Kelce is looking for his first career win over his brother and the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes Called Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship a ‘Huge’ Deal

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up about what it’s like to have the most famous singer in the world attending games.

“I don’t think it feels any different,” Mahomes told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an interview shared on November 17.

“People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is. I think you understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that, because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

Overall, the two-time Super Bowl champ says his best friend and “brother” hasn’t changed at all. “His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we kind of became just brothers on the football field and off the football field as well,” Mahomes said.

“He doesn’t try to be this Travis Kelce ‘Saturday Night Live’ guy, he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day. And I think that’s what makes him so special and why guys really gravitate toward him. We both love winning, and we love competing, and I think that’s what makes us have that same weight on the football field because we’re going to compete until the very end.”

Travis Kelce Performs Better When Taylor Swift Is in Attendance

Travis Kelce reacts to his stats when Taylor Swift is in attendance vs. his stats when he's "left to his own devices." 😂 (via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/L0RiQjxQyG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 25, 2023



Swift’s last game appearance was during the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. After the game, CBS flashed a graphic that showed off Kelce’s stats when the 12-time Grammy winner was in attendance and when she was not.

With Swift, Kelce averages 99 yards a game. Without her, his average drops to 46.5 yards per game. While the amount of screen time the “Shake It Off” songstress gets bothers some NFL fans, after seeing the uptick in Kelce’s stats, “Taylor can stay around all she wants,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters.

It’s unfortunate the 12-time Grammy winner won’t be there to cheer Kelce on during Monday night’s game because the Chiefs offense needs a boost. Mahomes & Co. has committed 17 turnovers this season. Kelce leads the offense with just 57 receptions for 597 yards and four touchdowns. A second-round rookie, Rashee Rice leads the receiving corps with 32 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

For a team led by Mahomes, the bar is high for an explosive offensive performance. “We understand that it’s going to take the offense at some point to have to have the big game to win it [but] our defense is holding it down for us right now,” Mahomes told reporters.