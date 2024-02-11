Has Taylor Swift Ever Been Married or Engaged?

Taylor Swift has dated a few well-known celebrities over the course of the past decade or so. However, the 34-year-old hasn’t been engaged, nor has she ever been married.

The Grammy winner has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been dating for more than six months. The couple took their romance public after quietly getting to know one another over the summer of 2023.

Swift’s past relationships have been fairly private, but her romance with Kelce has been making headlines almost daily. Moreover, both Swift and Kelce have been open to talking about their relationship.

“I think the values that we stand for, who we are as people. We love to shine light on others—shine light on people who help and support us. On top of that, I think we just both have a love for life,” Kelce said during his February 8 interview from the Chiefs’ team hotel in Las Vegas.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Think Travis Kelce Will Propose to Taylor Swift

Ever since Swift and Kelce took their romance public, there has been all kinds of chatter regarding them taking the next step in their relationship. From Swift attending Kelce’s football games to Kelce traveling to South America to watch Swift perform, their supportive and loving relationship seems to have staying power.

Various outlets have reported that Kelce that is ready to get down on one knee while other outlets suggest the two aren’t in any kind of rush to wed. From time to time, Kelce has been asked questions about his future plans with the “Karma” singer. Ahead of the Super Bowl, he was specifically questioned about proposing to Swift, but he quickly brought things right back to football.

“I’m focused on getting this ring,” he told reporters at a press conference on February 5, 2024 (via E! News). “That’s all my mind is focused on right now,” he added. And while he’s keeping it cool, he didn’t miss an opportunity to praise his #1.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too,” he said.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors Were Plentiful

Swift started dating Joe Alwyn in 2016. Throughout their romance, especially at the beginning, the two made sure to keep things under wraps, keeping themselves out of the tabloids as best as they could.

There had been a few rumors that a Swift and Alwyn engagement happened at some point before their split. Whenever they’d been asked about said rumors, however, they kept things private.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” Alwyn told WSJ Magazine in April 2022.

Swift and Alwyn’s split timeline isn’t completely clear, but ET confirmed confirmed the news in April 2023. Neither party has spoken out about the split, but fans are convinced that Swift’s newest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” will provide some insight.