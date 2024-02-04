Chiefs Star Travis Kelce’s GF Taylor Swift’s New IG Photo Turns Heads

Just days before Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round, tight end Travis Kelce changed his Instagram profile picture.

Kelce switching his bio to feature a black and white photo may seem like nothing special, but fans of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, begged to differ. Swifties couldn’t help but notice that several famous friends within her inner circle have changed their profile pic to be black and white.

Are you ready for it? 🖤🐍 pic.twitter.com/ImKKLvxZU3 — callum ⸆⸉ (@folkloreshi) January 20, 2024

Seeing so many black and white photos, reminiscent of her Reputation album cover, caused a stir on social media. Fans took this as a sign that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was dropping soon. While Kelce’s profile picture change could’ve been coincidental, Swifties loved the idea that he’d jump on the rumored Easter egg bandwagon to support his girl.

On Sunday, February 4, Swift confirmed those rumors. Before attending the 2024 Grammy Awards, Swift too changed her Instagram profile photo to a black-and-white picture.

That’s not the only Easter egg Swift dropped teasing her new re-recorded album. Swifties noticed the “Blank Space” singer unarchived a photo from November 2017 that featured cover art. The caption reads, “3 days until #reputation” — that was three days ago. Fans believe she’ll announce the release date while appearing at the Grammy Awards, where she’s up for six awards.

Swifties also believe Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, dropped an Easter egg for Swift during her appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Brittany rocked Strass Snake ankle boots, as reported by The Kansas City Star’s Lisa Gutierrez. Gutierrez suggested that the Rene Caovilla shoes, which retail for $1,700, were very on-brand for the Reputation era.

Travis Kelce Can’t Join Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards

While the world would love to see Swift and Kelce make their red carpet debut, fans will have to wait. Due to Kelce’s practice schedule before facing the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, he’s unable to join his girlfriend at the ceremony.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this week, “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce said. “Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Fans Hope Taylor Swift Attends the Super Bowl to Cheer on Travis Kelce & the Chiefs

Speaking to McAfee, Kelce didn’t confirm if Swift would make it to the Super Bowl. She’s performing her fourth consecutive “Eras” tour show in Tokyo on February 10, one day before the big game. However, with a 17-hour time difference, Swift can hop on her private jet immediately after the show ends and make it to Las Vegas the evening before kickoff.

While some “Dads, Brads, and Chads” dislike her presence at games, Kelce said they don’t pay attention to the haters. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends,” Kelce said. “It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

“It’s been a crazy, crazy ride I could’ve never anticipated,” he noted of the attention their relationship receives. “I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans who just don’t want to see the Chiefs win.”

Kelce also reiterated that the media spotlight hasn’t shifted his focus from winning a third Super Bowl ring. “Everybody in this building knows my intentions,” the 34-year-old said. “Football is my main focus right now. There’s a lot of people counting on me in this building, this city, and this organization. This is my No. 1 focus. And top of that, it’s in my heart to be able to pour everything I got out there on the field.”