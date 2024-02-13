Taylor Swift’s 5-Word Message to Chiefs WR After Game-Winning TD

Numerous incredible plays led to the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers. However, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. sealed the Super Bowl win.

Mahomes went 8-for-8 on that final drive in overtime. Completing the game-clinching pass to Hardman, who scored zero touchdowns in the regular season, was a surprise. Even for Hardman. “I blacked out,” the 25-year-old revealed on the CBS broadcast. Mahomes had to tell him, “Dude, we just won the Super Bowl” for it to kick in.

During the on-field celebration at Allegiant Stadium, Taylor Swift made sure to find Hardman and gave him a huge hug.

KMBC 9’s mics picked up part of her conversation in which she told Hardman, “So happy for you guys!” Swift, who’s been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for nearly seven months, and attended 13 games this season, has become friendly with several guys on the team. A photo of Swift flexing with Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend after the game went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Swift, of course, wrapped Kelce in her arms and the couple shared several kisses after he won his third Super Bowl in five years. The “Blank Space” singer stood by as Kelce first hugged his mother, Donna Kelce. Then he looked at Swift and said, “Come here, girl.”

In the NFL’s mic’d up video, Kelce thanked Swift for “traveling halfway across the world” to make it. “You’re the best, baby. Was it electric?” Swift replied, “It was unbelievable.”

Travis Kelce Said Mecole Hardman’s Catch ‘Brought Me to Tears’



While Kelce was in the end zone on the final play, working successfully as a decoy. As several 49ers defenders chased him, Kelce watched on the jumbotron as Hardman caught the touchdown pass.

The 34-year-old tight end was emotional watching Hardman put the Chiefs in the history books. Hardman, who couldn’t participate in last year’s Super Bowl due to a pelvic injury, spent a few weeks with the New York Jets before getting traded back to the Chiefs in October.

“It brought me to tears seeing that he was the man that got us this ring,” Kelce told reporters. “Sometimes the media world can be pretty harsh on a guy. Mecole is one of my favorite teammates ever because he just keeps showing up and he keeps trying to find ways to win. Had a huge play for us early on that kind of sparked us and on top of that, finds a way to win the game for us when everybody counted him out — even the Jets counted him out.

“And man, we were so excited when he got back in the building because he’s the kind of guy who brings everybody together. He’s got that kind of personality.”

Hardman, the Chiefs’ second-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft, finished the regular season with just 15 catches for 124 yards. Against the 49ers, he caught 3 passes for 57 yards, including the 3-yard game-winning score.

Mecole Hardman Posted a Photo With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce After the Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called the Mahomes-Hardman play, “Corndog with a little ketchup and mustard,” which was similar to the game-winning play the Chiefs used last year.

After the game, Hardman posted a celebratory message on X. He captioned the post, which features a photo with Kelce and Swift on the field, “WHAT THEY GONE SAY NOW!!!!! #SUPERBOWLCHAMP3X !!!!! #WALKOFFF ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️”

Hardman also clarified that Mahomes needing to tell him they won the game after that catch wasn’t because he didn’t understand the new overtime rules. The Georgia alum blacked out, was unsure he made the catch, but “I knew the Rule!!!” he posted.