Swifties vs. Chiefs Kingdom: Which Fan Base Drinks the Most?

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on February 11. While the hype surrounding the big game is always huge, Taylor Swift‘s attendance is expected to garner a ton of new viewers.

As fans prepare to watch the Super Bowl, BACtrack shared a study with Heavy Sports called the “Drunkest NFL Fans” report, where they compiled anonymous BAC (blood alcohol concentration) data from home games during the NFL season to determine which fan base drinks the most on game days.

They also compiled a report on fans who attended Swift’s “Eras” concert tour this past year. So, which fan base drank more?

Over 28,000 unique BAC tests were reviewed between September 2023 and December 2023, and of all 32 NFL teams, Chiefs Kingdom ranked dead last. According to the report, local Chiefs fans who shared their information via the BACtrack breathalyzer app averaged a .051% BAC level.

Over 500 unique tests were reviewed for Swift concert-goers between March 2023 to August 2023. They averaged a 0.067% BAC level, which was higher than the Chiefs and 10 other NFL fan bases. The NFL fan base with the highest average BAC was the Tennessee Titans (.093%). The 49ers’ fans rank 14th in the league with a .07% average BAC.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Loves It’ When Taylor Swift Comes to Support Him at Games

Swift previously addressed the “Dads, Brads, and Chads,” who don’t enjoy her presence at games. But as the Chiefs prepare for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, the vitriol from a sector of disgruntled viewers has only grown louder.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” her boyfriend, Chiefs star Travis Kelce, said they don’t pay attention to the haters. “We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it,” he explained. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

As for their highly publicized relationship. “It’s been a crazy, crazy ride I could’ve never anticipated,” Kelce said. “I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans who just don’t want to see the Chiefs win.”

Kelce didn’t confirm if Swift would make it to the Super Bowl. She’s performing her fourth consecutive “Eras” tour show in Tokyo on February 10, one day before the big game. However, with a 17-hour time difference, Swift can hop on her private jet immediately after the show ends and make it to Las Vegas the evening before kickoff.

Swift is no stranger to Allegiant Stadium. She was the first female artist to headline at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020, back in March. She performed two sold-out shows in Las Vegas.

Chiefs QB Patrick Reminded His Team That Going to Las Vegas Is a ‘Business Trip’

Took the road less traveled, but the finish line is in sight. pic.twitter.com/i9zHfWOxZw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 1, 2024



While Chiefs fans may kick it up a notch watching Kansas City try to become the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls, quarterback Patrick Mahomes put his team on notice.

Speaking to reporters on February 1, Mahomes said, “I know it’s Vegas, and it’s a lot of fun. But for us, it’s a business trip and the true sense is that we’re going there to play a football game and try to find our way to win it.”

While Kelce has a well-known “party guy” past, the veteran has matured over the years. The two-time Super Bowl champ shared some words of advice to his younger teammates while speaking to reporters on February 2.

“It’s the biggest stage in the world, man, and that Monday night, that’s going to be kind of where it starts for everybody,” Kelce said. “At the end of the day, no matter how much hype, no matter how many cameras, no matter how many lights are out on the field… it’s still the game of football that you know how to play and you’re one of the best in the world at doing it.”