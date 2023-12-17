Video of Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Flop Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak when they face the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Taylor Swift, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, traveled to Gillette Stadium for the matchup. Sitting in a suite with her father, Scott Swift, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, Ashley Avignone, and Alana Haim, Swift strongly reacted to Kelce’s attempt for a penalty.

Kelce made an uncharacteristic drop in the end zone early the third quarter, and then flopped hard after making contact with Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant.

While the refs didn’t fall for Kelce’s flop, Swift dutifully supported his effort. The broadcast captured the 12-time Grammy winner standing to her feet and yelling what appeared to a four-letter expletive.

Taylor Swift gets it pic.twitter.com/p3eCatNO8v — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) December 17, 2023

Fans and analysts loved seeing Swift get into the action and video of her reaction quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.. Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson posted, “Screaming “..the f**k??!” Looking for a pass interference call. Took Taylor Swift 3 months to become like the rest of us.”

One fan posted, “Taylor Swift screaming “what the f*** after Travis Kelce got pushed is my new favorite thing. That’s her welcome to football moment. This is what I’ve been doing my entire life with this damn game.”

Taylor Swift Is Attending Her 6th Chiefs Game This Season

Sunday’s matchup marks the sixth game Swift’s attended this season. “I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained to Time. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The “Blank Space” singer is also loving the game. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift said. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

While Kelce couldn’t attend Swift’s 34th birthday party in New York City this week, his schedule doesn’t get any easier over the next few weeks. Not only the do the Chiefs play on Christmas Day, but they also have a game on New Year’s Eve. Both matchups are home games at Arrowhead. Once the playoffs start, things only get more intense.

One person who intimately understands Kelce’s unforgiving schedule, his mother, Donna Kelce. She told People of managing Travis and Jason Kelce’s game days, “Ever since they were in college, we’ve always been on the road for [holidays],” she said.

“It’s either been in Cincinnati when they were at the University of Cincinnati or we’re at one of their homes. So I’ve never been in my own home cooking for Christmas or for holidays. I mean that’s the life of being a mom for the NFL. It’s always work so you have to kind of go where they are.”

Chiefs Will Likely Clinch the Division If They Defeat the Patriots

With the Denver Broncos losing 42-17 to the Detroit Lions on December 16, Kansas City’s odds of winning the AFC West jumped significantly. ESPN’s Adam Teicher posted, “After Broncos’ loss last night, Chiefs have a 93% chance to win their 8th straight AFC West title… Goes up to 95% if they win today, down to 84% if they lose.”

While the Chiefs offense has struggled with drops and penalties all season, Kelce exuded nothing but confidence that his team can get it together. “It’s my livelihood to keep this kind of mentality throughout the season,” Kelce said on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I just wanted to make sure that Chiefs Kingdom, everybody knows that we have everybody we need here, and we’re going to get it fixed.”

The Chiefs (9-5) ultimately defeated the Patriots 27-17. Kelce finished the day with five receptions for 28 yards. Mahomes completed 27-of-37 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.