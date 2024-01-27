Taylor Swift’s Name Not Searchable on X Ahead of Chiefs’ Playoff Game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28, and fans hope to see tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the game.

However, one day before kickoff, anyone searching “Taylor Swift” on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hit with an error sign. “Something went wrong. Try reloading,” the message reads.

The social media site has not put out a statement on why her name is blocked on search. However, the development comes days after sexually explicit AI photos of the singer went viral on the site.

Swifties immediately tried to flood out the nonconsensual fake nude photos by flooding X with concert photos and videos. X put out a statement condemning the AI photos on January 25. “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them,” the message read in part.

The circulation of false images of Taylor Swift are alarming. We know that incidences like this disproportionately impact women and girls. @POTUS is committed to ensuring we reduce the risk of fake AI images through executive action. The work to find real solutions will continue. pic.twitter.com/IOIl9ntKtP — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 26, 2024

However, Swift’s name isn’t fully blocked on search. Merely using quotation marks around “Taylor Swift” will bring up results. The singer’s name is also searchable under the Media tab, and thankfully, the viral explicit images do not pop up.

Circulation of Swift’s deepfake photos was deemed “alarming” by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation, and nonconsensual, intimate imagery of real people,” she said.

Travis Kelce Addressed the Outside Noise Regarding His Relationship With Taylor Swift Ahead of the Championship Game

🎥| “As long as we’re happy we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise” – Travis when asked if he and Taylor has talked about all the attention and press pic.twitter.com/cYQVkbhjmp — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 26, 2024



Neither Swift nor Kelce, have commented on the fake pornographic pictures of the 12-time Grammy winner. However, speaking to reporters on January 26, the All-Pro tight end did address the media attention the couple receives.

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise. “That’s all that matters,” Kelce explained. “I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

Right now, Kelce’s No. 1 focus is getting a win over the Ravens on Sunday. “I want it more than I’ve ever wanted one in my life.” As for playing another challenging team on the road, the 34-year-old is amped.

“I’ll tell you what, there’s nothing like playoff football,” Kelce added. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you play… if you rally together with the men and women that you’ve got and the team that you’ve got, like I said, you can play anywhere you want to. You’ve got to bring that juice no matter who’s in the crowd.”

Taylor Swift Is Expected to Be at the Chiefs-Ravens Game

Travis Kelce's suite is LIT pic.twitter.com/sZQ6MGaiI6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024



While Kelce and the Chiefs landed in Baltimore on Saturday, it has not yet been confirmed if Swift will be at the game on Sunday. With her “Eras” tour not starting up again until next month, however, the expectation is that she’ll be there.

Swift was at Arrowhead in the freezing temperatures when the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the Wild Card round. She was at Highmark Stadium when Chiefs quarterback Mahomes and Kelce made NFL history during their 27-24 win over the Bills.

While Kelce hadn’t scored a touchdown in seven consecutive games, he tallied two scores in Buffalo. Mahomes and Kelce now have the most postseason touchdowns (16) by a QB-receiver duo. They surpassed legendary quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to earn the top honor.

While it’s been a rollercoaster of a season for the Chiefs offense, they seem to be peaking at just the right time. And Kelce is grateful. “You’ve just got to be appreciative that you’re getting tested because not everybody gets those opportunities,” he said.