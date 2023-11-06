Taylor Swift Reacts to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Record-Breaking Game

Singer Taylor Swift did not attend the Kansas City Chiefs international matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, but she was watching.

Swift, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, hosted a watch party at her New York City apartment while Kansas City defeated Miami 21-14 in Week 9.

Photos captured by The New York Post show Paige Buechele, backup quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife, and tight end Blake Bell’s wife, Lyndsay Bell, exiting Swift’s Tribeca home in Chiefs sweatshirts on November 5. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes‘ close friend, Miranda Hogue, was also spotted.

Kelce recored just three receptions for 14 yards against the Dolphins, but the veteran did enough to break a new franchise record. He surpassed Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez as the Chiefs’ all-time leader in receiving yards (10,941).

Swift “liked” People magazine’s post on Instagram celebrating Kelce’s feat. While Swift has 275 million followers on Instagram, she doesn’t follow anyone, so her fans were excited to see the “Shake It Off” singer make a rare like.

The night before, Swift went out to dinner with Mahomes and Hogue, along with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne, at BondST restaurant in Manhattan on Saturday night.

The 12-time Grammy winner first attended one of Kelce’s games in Week 3. Alongside Donna Kelce, she watched the Chiefs dismantle the Chicago Bears in a 41-10 victory in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift’s last game appearance was during the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. During the Week 7 matchup, Swift, 33, and Brittany, 28, showed off their new celebration handshake.

Travis Kelce Declined to Answer Questions About Being ‘In Love’ With Taylor Swift



During a press conference in Germany two days before kickoff at Deutsche Bank Park, Kelce was asked if Swift would be attending the AFC showdown.

“You know what? When I mention or everybody knows she’s at the game,” he said, “the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down. So, I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff. So, I’m just gonna keep it to myself.”

The two-time Super Bowl champ was also asked about the “latest status” of his relationship and if was “in love” with Swift. Kelce handled the cringe-worthy question like a champ.

Travis Kelce shares the "latest status" of his relationship with Taylor Swift and reveals if he's in love. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IXFuxDDmPX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 3, 2023

“The latest status is I got to see her last week,” he said with a huge smile on his face. “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”

Andy Reid Discussed Travis Kelce’s Lack of Targets in Week 9

As for Kelce’s quiet game against the Dolphins, “It wasn’t planned that way,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game.

“We always try to get him involved. And we try to do it quickly. They did a nice job of pulling a combination coverage look where there wasn’t a lot of space [in] there for him breaking in or out.”

While some superstar players can get frustrated with a lack of targets, Kelce took it in stride.

“I said, ‘Doggone it Travis, I need to get the ball to you a little bit more.'” Reid noted. “And he goes, ‘Hey, the offensive line played great. You know we were running the ball well.’ So I appreciate that attitude.”

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!!?! pic.twitter.com/DnfmGOunnL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2023

While the Chiefs offense did enough to secure a win against the Dolphins, their defense did a fantastic job shutting down one of the most explosive offenses in the league. The Athletic wrote, “Excluding the offense’s giveaway that led to a touchdown in the opening-night loss to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs have allowed just 15.1 points per game, the second lowest in the league.”

Kelce said on Sunday, “I can probably tell you, halfway through the season, that this is the best defense I’ve ever played with,” Kelce said. “They come up in huge moments, man. Honestly, they’ve been saving us in a lot of situations. But that’s why you play this team game, man. It’s why it’s the best game in the world.”