Fans Think Taylor Swift Told NFL Cameras: ‘Go Away, Please’ [VIDEO]

During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift was there to cheer him on.

Just before halftime with the Chiefs up 17-7, the NFL on CBS cameras panned to Swift in a suite at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. A fan account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggested that Swift appears to say, “Oh! The Grammys.” However, hundreds of fans beg to differ.

Several Swifities believe the singer questioned why she was on screen and said, “Go away, please.”

i’m no lip reading expert but it sure did look like she was staring them down and ended with “go away please” https://t.co/vX0jTmQVwO — katie (@katietheproblem) January 28, 2024

The video clip quickly went viral as fans debated over what the 12-time Grammy winner said. While Taylor Swift’s highly-publicized appearances on Kelce’s games bothers a few “Dads, Brads, and Chads,” the “Blank Space” singer said she has no control over how much she’s shown.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told TIME magazine. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Broke an NFL Record in the First Half of the Game



Kelce was perfect during the first half against the Ravens. The All-Pro tight end broke Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record by catching the most receptions (152) in postseason history. Kelce entered halftime catching 9-of-9 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown.

This isn’t the first NFL record Kelce has broke this postseason. After going seven straight games without a touchdown, he scored twice during the Chiefs 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce now have the most postseason touchdowns (17) by a QB-receiver duo.

Travis Kelce Addressed the Outside Noise Regarding His Relationship With Taylor Swift Ahead of the Championship Game

🎥| “As long as we’re happy we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise” – Travis when asked if he and Taylor has talked about all the attention and press pic.twitter.com/cYQVkbhjmp — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 26, 2024



Speaking to reporters on January 26, Kelce addressed the media attention the couple receives.

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise. “That’s all that matters,” Kelce explained. “I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

Right now, Kelce’s No. 1 focus is getting a win over the Ravens on Sunday. “I want it more than I’ve ever wanted one in my life.” As for playing another challenging team on the road, the 34-year-old was amped.

“I’ll tell you what, there’s nothing like playoff football,” Kelce added. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you play… if you rally together with the men and women that you’ve got and the team that you’ve got, like I said, you can play anywhere you want to. You’ve got to bring that juice no matter who’s in the crowd.”