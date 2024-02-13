Taylor Swift Posts First Video on Social Media With Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers was an absolute thriller. Making the game even more exciting, having Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift at the game.

Swift watched the comeback win in a suite with her entire family, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie, along with Donna and Ed Kelce.

After the Chiefs became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 20 years, Swift and her crew joined the epic after-party at Zouk nightclub. Swift, who’s been dating Kelce since late July, has never posted a video or photo of Kelce on her social media channels.

However, the “Blank Space” singer posted a hilarious TikTok video featuring her boyfriend on February 12.

The text over the video read, “It’s a friends and family party they said,” while Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy” blasts in the background. The camera then pans to her parents, Scott and Andrea, and the text reads, “Bring your parents they said.”

The camera ends with Swift giving a cringe face. Of course, Swift had an amazing time celebrating the Chiefs’ historic win. According to People, the couple stayed at the party until 5:15 a.m.

Swift’s friend, Keleigh Teller, shared a video from the party on Instagram that showed Kelce singing her song, “You Belong With Me,” to Swift from the DJ booth.

Taylor Swift was Shown on the Super Bowl Broadcast for a Total of 54 Seconds

While some “Dads, Brads, and Chads” are bothered by Swift’s presence at games, she isn’t featured all that much. According to analyst Jayson Pauley, Swift was on TV for a total of 54 seconds during the 4-hour, 8-minute broadcast.

Swift sat with several of her famous friends including Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey. On Monday, February 12, CBS announced that this year’s Super Bowl was the most-watched telecast in history with 123.4 million viewers across all platforms. The viewership was up 10% from last year. The Swift effect is real and it’s great for the NFL.

Travis Kelce Wants to Win His Fourth Super Bowl Next Year



Kelce already shot down retirement rumors earlier this season. However, the Future Hall of Famer reiterated his intention to return next season after winning his third Super Bowl on Sunday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Hell yeah,” he said, while walking off the podium. “I want that three-peat.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a similar sentiment after winning his third Super Bowl MVP Award. “It [would be] legendary,” Mahomes said of a three-peat on February 12, per ESPN.

“No one’s ever done it, and we knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys [who had gone back-to-back] about it, and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that.

“We’ve got to continue to play our best football. We’ll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it.”