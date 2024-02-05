Why Taylor Swift’s New Album Likely Won’t Include Songs About Travis Kelce

While the Kansas City Chiefs landed in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift broke a Grammys record by becoming the first artist to win the Album of the Year Award four times. Swift also nearly broke the internet when she won the Best Pop Vocal Album award earlier in the evening.

Swift said in her acceptance speech, “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called, The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift, who’s famously intentional about everything she says and writes, especially when discussing her music, didn’t make this announcement on a whim. By specifically mentioning this was a secret she’s kept for two years, Swift seemed to inform everyone that this album was made long before she started dating Travis Kelce.

With such a big spotlight on their romance and a well-documented history of many of her songs being inspired by past relationships, this might’ve been Swift’s way of removing such speculation over her new music.

While on break from her “Eras” concert tour, Swift has hit the recording studio numerous times. Is there a chance Swift wrote, recorded, and produced a new song since she first started dating Kelce in August? If anyone could, it would be the now 14-time Grammy winner. Could previously written songs receive a last-minute flourish of Kelce inspiration? Maybe.

However, because Swift is so meticulous with her words and a genius storyteller, it’s hard to ignore her including a specific timeline in her album announcement.

Travis Kelce Wasn’t Able to Join Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards

While fans wanted to see Swift and Kelce make their red carpet debut at the Grammys, scheduling conflicts made that impossible. Of course, the All-Pro tight end would’ve loved to be by his girlfriend’s side.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week, “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce said. “Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Fans assumed Swift was going to announce the release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), especially after both Kelce and Swift changed their Instagram profile pictures to back and white photos. However, Swift fooled everyone with the red herring.

Some Swifties believe Kelce not only knew about The Tortured Poets Department, but dropped an Easter egg about her new album during his interview with The Wall Street Journal, which was published in November.

WSJ’s J.R. Moehringer wrote of Kelce and Swift, “He mentions her unreservedly, lavishes praise on her, calls her ‘hilarious’ and ‘a genius,’ and says it’s a miracle the way she can turn life into poetry.” After Swift broke history at the Grammys, Kelce quietly showed support by “liking” a photo NPR and NPR Music posted of the singer.

Taylor Swift Is Expected to Attend the Super Bowl

Speaking to McAfee, Kelce didn’t confirm if Swift would make it to the Super Bowl. She’s performing her fourth consecutive “Eras” tour show in Tokyo on February 10, one day before the big game. However, with a 17-hour time difference, Swift can hop on her private jet immediately after the show ends and make it to Las Vegas the evening before kickoff.

While some “Dads, Brads, and Chads” dislike her presence at games, Kelce said they don’t pay attention to the haters. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends,” Kelce said. “It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

“It’s been a crazy, crazy ride I could’ve never anticipated,” he noted of the attention their relationship receives. “I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans who just don’t want to see the Chiefs win.”

The Chiefs will look to be the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls when they face the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.