Chiefs 4-Year Starter Issues Cryptic Message Ahead of Free Agency

We have reached the NFL offseason, which means it’s the time of year for speculation as free agency and the NFL Draft are set to occur over the coming months.

With nearly a month to go until free agency begins, one Kansas City Chiefs starter and pending free agent has already had enough of the projecting done on the internet.

“Everyone’s a GM at this time of year I see,” Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill wrote on Twitter on February 19.

Everyone’s a GM at this time of year I see 😂 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) February 19, 2023

Why might Thornhill, whose rookie contract with the Chiefs is set to expire in the coming weeks, feel this way? Maybe it has to do with the number of folks who are trying to project his next landing spot in the NFL.

“Juan Thornhill won’t find better value for the price he will potentially be at,” Tyler Johnson of the Faithful Dawgs Podcast said regarding who the Cleveland Browns should sign at the safety position.

Juan Thornhill won’t find better value for the price he will potentially be at. https://t.co/GlheIEbAjC pic.twitter.com/T6VV6eCdUX — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) February 16, 2023

“Juan Thornhill would be a good signee as well. Let Dax play that Tre Flowers role,” another user wrote regarding who the Cincinnati Bengals should sign.

Juan Thornhill would be a good signee as well. Let Dax play that Tre Flowers role. — Greg K (@OneFemur) February 19, 2023

“I didn’t know Juan Thornhill was a free agent. Him and [Jalen] Pitre would be a solid duo!” another user said regarding Thornhill potentially joining the Houston Texans.

I didn’t know Juan Thornhill was a free agent. Him and Pitre would be a solid duo! — big ounce (@_bigounce) February 17, 2023

Will Chiefs Try to Retain Juan Thornhill?

Thornhill, 27, was a full-time starter on the Chiefs’ defense during the 2022 season, registering 1,244 snaps, which trailed only teammate Justin Reid (1,311) and Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins (1,263) at the safety position in the NFL, per PFF.

With those snaps, Thornhill recorded 52 tackles, 5 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions. In coverage, he surrendered 24 receptions on 38 targets (63.2%) for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 96 yards after the catch, according to PFF. Thornhill’s 72.7 overall PFF grade ranks 20th among all safeties in the NFL out of 88 eligible players.

Thornhill will be part of a robust free agent safety market this offseason, which includes players such as Jessie Bates III, Jordan Poyer, Jimmie Ward, Vonn Bell, to name a few. However, Thornhill is on the younger side compared to some of the other talented free agent safeties, which works in his favor.

Kansas City signed Justin Reid to a three-year, $31 million deal in 2022. The team then used a second-round pick on Bryan Cook in April as well as a seventh-round pick on Nazeeh Johnson.

Because of all of this, it would make sense for the defending Super Bowl champions to move on from Thornhill, who is set to earn a payday from another team during free agency.

The Chiefs will need to spend money at the receiver position and offensive line this offseason to keep Patrick Mahomes happy and productive. It also wouldn’t hurt to dump some money into the defensive interior to bolster Kansas City’s run defense. So, moving on from Thornhill and potentially using a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in this year’s draft on the safety position would be the best way to manage the roster for general manager Brett Veach and company.

Twitter Reacts to Thornhill’s Cryptic Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Juan Thornhill’s cryptic tweet ahead of free agency.

“That’s what the offseason is. Pro tip: stay off social if it bothers you. Nothing is gonna stop it from happening,” one Twitter user wrote.

That’s what the offseason is. Pro tip: stay off social if it bothers you. Nothing is gonna stop it from happening. — Dane (@fightwookies4) February 19, 2023

“Yup :) All you need to know is that the kingdom loves you whatever the future holds!” another user wrote.

Yup :) All you need to know is that the kingdom loves you whatever the future holds! — Albin Kun (@Kunas016) February 19, 2023

“Just be you Juan. Stay off social media. Forget about football for a bit,” another user wrote. “Get away from it, go enjoy the rewards of your hard work and celebrate that Ship. Just know, we want you in Chiefs Red! You put in the work!”