Chiefs P Tommy Townsend Takes Aim at NFL in Viral Post

Despite losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of positives in the game, one of which was their punting game.

Tommy Townsend had three punts against Buffalo with an average of 57.7 yards per punt, per ESPN. His best punt of the day came from Kansas City’s 37-yard line late in the first half. That Townsend punt inside Buffalo’s red zone was paired with an illegal block in the back, which pinned the ball at Buffalo’s three-yard line.

#Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is a weapon + an illegal block in the back pins the #Bills inside their own 5. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/BvDus5Xa2g — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 16, 2022

Townsend’s punting in Week 6 was a weapon for Kansas City when it came to field advantage. It was so good that the NFL had a surprise for Townsend after the game.

Townsend Goes Viral After Game

Townsend went viral after the game for sharing that the NFL was administering a random drug test to him.

“Love a random PED test. Classic,” Townsend wrote.

Love a random PED test. Classic. — Tommy Townsend (@tommy_townsend) October 17, 2022

Other Twitter users reacted to Townsend’s post.

“They watched that 58 yard fair catch and immediately decided ‘PISS TEST THAT BOMB KICKING MACHINE’ It’s a compliment.. kind of. You’re awesome to watch brother,” former NFL punter Pat McAfee wrote.

They watched that 58 yard fair catch and immediately decided “PISS TEST THAT BOMB KICKING MACHINE” It’s a compliment.. kind of. You’re awesome to watch brother. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2022

“They don’t test for our snacks, Tommy. We’re all legal. Let us know if you want a care package sent your way!” Guy’s Snacks wrote.

They don’t test for our snacks, Tommy. We’re all legal. Let us know if you want a care package sent your way! — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) October 17, 2022

“The real Punt God was on the field in a Bills game today and he gets popped with a random PED test,” another user wrote.

The real Punt God was on the field in a Bills game today and he gets popped with a random PED test 😂 https://t.co/mfBNtiDi7K — Keas (@YaBoiKeas) October 17, 2022

“Sorry Tommy. Guess the NFL just can’t accept that you’re naturally THAT GOOD,” another user wrote.

Sorry Tommy. Guess the NFL just can't accept that you're naturally THAT GOOD ❤️💛🏈🥾💣 https://t.co/lw5wViF9Vh — Holly Winchell (@ChiefDrKitty) October 17, 2022

“This man is a DAWG and deflated that ball when he bombed it… don’t tell Brady,” another user wrote.

This man is a DAWG and deflated that ball when he bombed it… don’t tell Brady 👏🤣 https://t.co/cR6kZ9bD9J — JP (@JordanPackman) October 17, 2022

“That’s hilarious. Not that it happened to you, but just how ridiculously obvious they are about it, lol. Bills fan here, and even I can appreciate great punting when I see it. You were BOMBING it out there,” another user wrote.

That's hilarious. Not that it happened to you, but just how ridiculously obvious they are about it, lol. Bills fan here, and even I can appreciate great punting when I see it. You were BOMBING it out there. — Charles Sprouse (@SprouseMouse28) October 17, 2022

Chiefs Lose to Bills in Week 6

In a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round matchup, Kansas City lost to Buffalo 24-20 in Week 6 of the NFL regular season.

On offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 25-of-40 pass attempts for 338 yards, 2 touchdowns, and also threw 2 interceptions. Mahomes’ second interception came on the Chiefs’ final offensive drive of the game when the Chiefs were attempting a comeback.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws an interception on 1st & 10 with 51 seconds left in the game. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/vYiBBze5Pf — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 16, 2022

The top offensive performer for Kansas City was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught 5 passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, which included catches of 41 and 42 yards. Smith-Schuster’s Week 6 yardage total marked his highest in a Chiefs uniform.

QB Patrick Mahomes completes a pass to WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who sheds the tacklers and takes it 42 yards for the touchdown. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 7#Bills – 3#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3ymLDpeIVe — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 16, 2022

As for Kansas City’s defense — the unit struggled overall against the Bills. The Chiefs’ defense gave up 443 yards of total offense to Buffalo. They managed to sack quarterback Josh Allen only once, and the only turnover they forced was a backward pass from Allen to receiver Isaiah McKenzie that bounced toward Chiefs defenders.

#Bills QB Josh Allen tosses a backwards pass to WR Isaiah McKenzie, who drops the ball & it's recovered by the #Chiefs. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/qe5EWtkXXD — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 16, 2022

With a loss in Week 6, the Chiefs are now 4-2 on the season and still remain atop the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2), Denver Broncos (2-3), and Las Vegas Raiders (1-4).

Next up for Kansas City is a Week 7 matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is on Sunday, October 23 at 3:25 p.m. CST.