Chiefs Coach Names 2 Players on Team’s ‘Short List’ Moving Forward

The Kansas City Chiefs were without kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend in Week 16, but still prevailed against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the kicking game.
Elliott Fry — who signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on December 15 — was elevated to the active roster on December 21. This was in wake of Butker — who is also unvaccinated — receiving his positive COVID-19 test. Against the Steelers and with a strong wind in place, Fry made three of four field-goal attempts with a long of 44 yards, and also made three of four PATs.
The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!
Johnny Townsend — brother of Tommy Townsend that signed to the Chiefs practice squad on Christmas Eve and was promoted prior to the game — didn’t have to see the field much against Pittsburgh. However, he was effective when his number was called. Johnny had two punts for an average of 45.5 yards and a long of 50 yards.
Both players stepped into important roles in tough conditions and succeeded. Because of that, one Chiefs coach had some promising words for Fry and Johnny.
Toub: ‘You Guys Really Helped Your Resume’
Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub is never one to hold back his thoughts during a press conference. That was the case on New Year’s Eve when he was asked about his final words to Fry and Townsend during their exit interviews.
“I told [Fry and Townsend], I said, ‘you guys really helped your resume’ and that’s really what your resume is, it’s your tape,” Toub said. “They went in there and we had eight field goals, literally we had the four extra points, but they’re all field goals and then the couple punts that we had. Both of them did a really, really good job in that kind of a tough situation with the windy day. That wasn’t an easy day. That was probably an eight on a 10 scale. That wind was gusting and for both of those guys – for specials teams that’s our nemesis and those guys, they handled it great.”
Toub further explained his conversation with the two players.
“Before [Fry and Townsend] left on their exit interview, I told them I said, ‘you guys are on our shortlist.’ If something happened to those guys, they would be able to be plugged right in,” Toub said. “In a heartbeat, I would take either one of those guys or both of them back. I mean it would be a no-brainer for us because they know our system, they’ve proven themselves. I think it’s going to help them going forward whether it’s here or anywhere else, it’s going to help those guys and their future.”
Toub on Butker Missing Game
Butker, 26, has played in 75 games with the Chiefs since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2017. But missing this one game ‘hurt’ Butker, according to Toub.
“I thought about that. I said, ‘I wonder what Harrison’s doing right now?’ I guarantee he was going nuts. This is so important to him and you guys know when you talk to him, you know it’s his life and for him to miss it, it definitely hurt him,” Toub said when asked what Butker’s feelings were about missing Kansas City’s Week 16 victory. “I know that and he was probably watching on the edge of his seat on every kick and every kickoff. It’s just good to have him back and I’m sure he’s happy to be back.”
In 14 games played this season, Butker has made 22 of 25 field-goal attempts (88%) with a long of 56 yards. He’s also made 41 of 43 field-goal attempts (95.3%), according to Pro Football Reference. On 81 kickoffs this season, Butker has forced a touchback on 61.7% of his kicks, which ranks 13th in the NFL, per Team Rankings.
READ MORE: