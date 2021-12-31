Chiefs Coach Names 2 Players on Team’s ‘Short List’ Moving Forward

The Kansas City Chiefs were without kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend in Week 16, but still prevailed against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the kicking game.

Elliott Fry — who signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on December 15 — was elevated to the active roster on December 21. This was in wake of Butker — who is also unvaccinated — receiving his positive COVID-19 test. Against the Steelers and with a strong wind in place, Fry made three of four field-goal attempts with a long of 44 yards, and also made three of four PATs.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Johnny Townsend — brother of Tommy Townsend that signed to the Chiefs practice squad on Christmas Eve and was promoted prior to the game — didn’t have to see the field much against Pittsburgh. However, he was effective when his number was called. Johnny had two punts for an average of 45.5 yards and a long of 50 yards.

Both players stepped into important roles in tough conditions and succeeded. Because of that, one Chiefs coach had some promising words for Fry and Johnny.

Toub: ‘You Guys Really Helped Your Resume’

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub is never one to hold back his thoughts during a press conference. That was the case on New Year’s Eve when he was asked about his final words to Fry and Townsend during their exit interviews.