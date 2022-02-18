Bold Trade Proposal Sends Patrick Mahomes to Rebranded NFL Team

We’ve seen recently how trading for a high-profile quarterback in the NFL can pan out positively.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the clear example of this, as the Los Angeles Rams gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and quarterback Jared Goff to acquire the longtime Detroit Lions QB last offseason. The result for Los Angeles was a Super Bowl victory in the ensuing season.

Making a move like that can impact an NFL franchise for several years from a draft capital standpoint. But it can also have a positive effect for even longer if the right player is traded for, which so far seems to be the case for the Rams.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski laid out an interesting — yet absurd, as he put it — trade scenario in which the Washington Commanders made a move like that to shift the direction of their rebranded franchise.

But which quarterback would the Commanders be trading for in this scenario? None other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Commanders Trade for Patrick Mahomes

“No bigger move can be made than trying to pry the game’s best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, from the Kansas City Chiefs,” Sobleski explained on February 16. “Washington clearly has a significant need behind center, but Snyder & Co. would have to move heaven and earth and then some for Kansas City to even consider the possibility.”

Sobleski then went on to explain the minimal cap impact trading Mahomes would have on the Chiefs.

“In turn, the Chiefs made Mahomes the highest-paid player in NFL history when the quarterback signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension last offseason,” he continued. “Surprisingly, the Chiefs could theoretically move Mahomes by trading him after June 1 and only endure a $6.3 million salary-cap hit this coming season (with the same number over the next two years and $4.3 million in 2025).”

The biggest reason this wouldn’t happen, as Sobleski explains, is because of the draft capital that would be required on Washington’s end to acquire Mahomes. The Commanders would have to offer much more than the three draft picks given up for Stafford, which makes this trade extremely difficult to pull off. Let alone the fact that Kansas City would have to be willing to part ways with their franchise quarterback.

Mahomes Not on Analyst’s Top 5 QB List

In other Mahomes-related news, former NFL linebacker and ESPN analyst Sam Acho named his top 5 quarterbacks during an episode of First Take on Thursday, February 17. What caused backlash on Twitter regarding Acho’s top 5 list was the fact that Mahomes wasn’t on it.

“People are gonna say what about Patrick Mahomes? Where is he? And I get that,” Acho explained. “But the last time I saw Patrick Mahomes…he really was the reason they lost in that second half and in overtime against Cincinnati. That’s why at this moment in time, he’s not on my top five list.”

Twitter users reacted to Acho’s exclusion of Mahomes.

“I was flipping through sports channels & when I got to the 4 letter one, they put up a graphic of Sam Acho’s top 5 NFL quarterbacks and Patrick Mahomes wasn’t on it. I just can’t with ESPN lol,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Sam Acho is crazy I say we rate the analysts the way they rate the players. The way these analysts hate on the greatest QB in the league is unreal. He’ll just keep breaking records and pissing y’all off! He’s used to being shaded,” another user wrote.